Spring Carnival Limited Edition Student/Teacher Experiences

Offered by
About this shop
We are so sorry that the item you wanted sold out before you could get one. Please fill out your information to be on the waitlist in case a space opens up. Please complete all the questions so we know which ones you are interested in. Thanks!
Ms. Marders and Ms. Barber go to Montgomery Mall with 10 students for one hour.
1. Parents must drop off and pick up students at Montgomery Mall in front of the Cheesecake Factory.
2. Parents/caregivers may provide their student with money for the trip. Teachers are not purchasing anything.
3. Date: TBD
4. If your student has allergies, please let us know.
4 girls can win Manicures and Muffins with Ms. Cullather during recess. Date TBD.
We will watch a movie, do an associated craft, and enjoy pizza on a Friday afternoon in May. Date TBD. I will select appropriate movie for the age range of the children.
Spend an afternoon with Mrs. Farrell decorating beach themed cupcakes. I will provide pre-baked cupcakes. Students will frost with icing and decorate the cupcakes with "graham cracker sand", gummy sea creatures, life saver intertubes, teddy graham beach goers, and umbrellas. Each child will get to eat one cupcake and take one home.
3rd grade teachers will watch an after school movie, and have pizza and drinks
Thursday, April 30th from 3:45 - 5:30
During lunch students will attend a tea/ picnic party in my classroom. Special food is optional, but students would be able to drink water out of tea cups and have a special dining experience.
Movie and ice cream after school in one of our classrooms. G rated movie OR PG with permission of all parents.
Students will decorate a kite and then fly it on the soccer field. Date: Wednesday April 22, 3:45-4:45pm at Wyngate. Rain Date: April 29th.
We will host students in the classroom after school for games of Bingo along with pizza and juice.
Think you're a true Harry Potter fan? Show off your trivia and character knowledge and play some games with other fellow Potter fans! Feel free to dress up, bring props, and enjoy an afternoon of Wizarding World fun on Friday, May 8, 3:45-5:30pm.
Join us for a relaxing afternoon on 5/1 at 4:15pm of pampering and fun! We’ll paint nails with fun colors and stickers, enjoy refreshing face masks, make cute bracelets, and unwind with friends.
Stay after school to play board games and have snacks and drinks with the first grade teachers! Friday, May 29th afterschool until 5:30.
Meet Ms. Martinez in downtown Bethesda at Jeni's for some ice cream! Date TBD.
Have a pizza lunch bunch and be Ms. Martinez for the day!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!