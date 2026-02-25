90th YEAR! Wynnewood Civic Association Memberships 2026

About the memberships
Valid until April 23, 2027
In honor of our 90th year, we invite members to make a special $90 anniversary donation. This enhanced level strengthens our ability to take on bigger projects, deepen our community partnerships, and invest in Wynnewood’s future.
Valid until April 23, 2027
Your annual $50 membership supports the essential work that keeps Wynnewood safe, beautiful, and well‑represented. It funds neighborhood advocacy, beautification projects, community engagement, and the day‑to‑day operations that strengthen our civic voice.
Valid until April 23, 2027
In honor of our 90th year, we invite households to make a special minimum $90 anniversary donation. This enhanced level strengthens our ability to take on bigger projects, deepen our community partnerships, and invest in Wynnewood’s future.
Valid until April 23, 2027
A $100 household membership supports the shared work that keeps Wynnewood strong. This contribution helps fund neighborhood advocacy, safety partnerships, beautification projects, and community programs that benefit every family in our community. It’s a simple way for your entire household to have a voice in shaping Wynnewood’s future.
Valid until April 23, 2027
A suggested $500 Civic Leader contribution provides major support for the projects and advocacy that keep Wynnewood thriving. This leadership-level gift strengthens neighborhood safety efforts, beautification initiatives, community representation, and long‑term planning that protects Wynnewood’s character and quality of life. It’s a high‑impact investment in the future of our community.
Valid until April 23, 2027
A flexible, accessible way to support the Wynnewood Civic Association at any level that works for your budget. Every contribution—large or small—helps fund neighborhood advocacy, beautification projects, safety partnerships, and community programs that keep Wynnewood strong. This option ensures all residents can participate and have a voice in shaping our community’s future.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!