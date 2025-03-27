Membership-Wyoming Counseling Association

About the memberships
Valid for one year
WCA Professional Membership ($75/Year): For Licensed & Certified Professionals
NOTE:It is important you use a PERSONAL email address to sign up.
School and employer emails often block automated messages or expire after graduation or job changes. Members are responsible for receiving & retaining CE certificates and license-related communications. The WCA does not retain that for you.
Associate ($65/Year): For Current Members of Partner Organizations.
Includes WySCA, NASW-WY, WAPT, and WY-ASERVIC +
Student & Retiree ($35/Year): For Current Students and Retirees.
