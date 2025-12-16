Truth in Love Fellowship

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Truth in Love Fellowship

About this event

Wyoming Special Cohort

Wyoming Special Cohort, BC01 Stand-Alone, Credited
$170

Enjoy the full module with access to all resources at a 15% discount and earn course credit.

Wyoming Special Cohort, BC01 Stand-Alone, Audit
$160

Enjoy the full module with access to all resources at a 20% discount to audit.

Wyoming Special Cohort, BC02 Stand-Alone, Credited
$140

Enjoy the full module with access to all resources at a 15% discount and earn course credit.

Wyoming Special Cohort, BC02 Stand-Alone, Audit
$120

Enjoy the full module with access to all resources at a 20% discount to audit.

Wyoming Special Cohort, Foundations Series - Earn Credit
$255

Enjoy both modules, BC01 & BC02, with access to all resources at a 15% discount and earn course credit.

Wyoming Special Cohort, Foundations Series - Audit
$240

Enjoy both modules, BC01 & BC02, with access to all resources at a 20% discount to audit.

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