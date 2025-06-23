Wyoming State Fair Foundation's 2025 Concert Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Custom made silver pendant with silver chain made exclusively for the WSFF. Valued at $395. Donated by Sue Van Newkirk.
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable two-night stay for four at Willow Creek Ranch, home to the legendary Hole-in-the-Wall outlaw hideout. Valued at $2,400.
This package includes:
-Two nights of accommodations
-All meals
-A guided tour of the historic ranch
Willow Creek Ranch is a 57,000-acre working cattle and horse ranch located along the South Big Horn - Red Wall Back Country Scenic Byway, near Kaycee, Wyoming. Founded in 1882, the ranch offers a true Old West experience of no screens, no distractions; just wide-open spaces, warm hospitality, and incredible scenery.
The famous Red Wall, approximately 350’ high and composed of red sandstone, forms about 18 miles of the ranch’s eastern and southern boundaries. As sunlight shifts throughout the day, the wall becomes a stunning focal point for photographers and artists eager to capture its changing beauty.
For more information and to schedule your stay, contact: (307) 267-4758
Dates subject to availability. Valid for the 2026 season.
Starting bid
Is your house in need of some western decor?? Then this AUTHENTIC Hudson cowhide rug is just for you! It is absolutely GORGEOUS and perfect for your living room, dining room, even your bedroom! As a size XL it measures 7'2"H x 6'3"W and is awaiting the opportunity to be the perfect addition for your home! Valued at $250. Donated by All Around Drilling.
Starting bid
4 tickets to the University of Wyoming football game against San Jose State University on Saturday, October 11th. Kickoff at 5:00 pm. Section 25, Row 18, Seats 13-16- right on the 50 yard line! Valued at $280. Donated by Pinnacle Bank Wyoming.
Starting bid
Special set of 4 Case Carbon Steel pocket knives with Dark Red Bone Peach Seed: 1-Large folding Hunter Knife with Leather Sheath, 1-Medium Trapper Knife with Pocket Clip, 1-Medium Stockman Knife, 1-Small Congress Knife. Valued at $424. Donated by Barney Cosner.
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This Summer Time Fun Bundle donated by Sue Van Newkirk (valued at $1450) includes:
*Collectors Special Edition: Black Tooth Brewing Company LED Lighted
Wall Sign, 23”x30”
*52 qt RTIC ultra-light cooler with all terrain wheels (78 can capacity)
*6 Gallon RTIC water cooler (adult beverage recipe included)
*8 qt RTIC personal cooler (12 can capacity)
*1 XL RTIC ice pack
*1 RTIC chill out ice pack
*1 RTIC large ice pack
*1 Navy RTIC 30oz tumbler
*1 Black RTIC 30oz tumbler
*1 Ice glitter RTIC 30oz tumbler
*Featuring Black Tooth Brewing Company beer (multiple varieties)
*2 Black Tooth Brewing Company mugs
*2 Black Tooth Brewing Company t-shirts
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Show your Wyoming pride with this custom made silver keychain made exclusively for the WSFF. Features Steamboat on a frosted antique background. Measures 2.5" x 2.0". Valued at $195. Donated by Sue Van Newkirk.
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Check out this re-purposed chair and stool from talented furniture restorer RayLee Hill. Her classic designs will add that perfect flair to your Western decor! Valued at $250. Donated by RaeLee Hill.
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Seasoning mix that will be paired with a delicious assortment of domestic lamb, to include: leg of lamb, 2 packages of lamb chops (4 per package), 4 packages of ground lamb, 1 package of lamb ribs (2 full ribs per pkg), 1 top round roast, 1 package of hind shanks (2 shanks per pkg) and 1 rack of lamb. Valued at $275. Donated by Laurie Boner.
Starting bid
A custom made silver bolo tie with black string and silver tips that can be worn by men or women. Measures 2.5" x 2.0" and is a custom design made exclusively for the WSFF. A frosted antique silver background featuring the iconic Steamboat makes it a must have. Valued at $295. Donated by Sue Van Newkirk.
Starting bid
Stallion Breeding: On The Firewater
Bid on a breeding to On The Firewater, a 2011 chestnut stallion by Firewater Fast out of VF Catch This Red.
Owned by Dennis and Kendel Hepp of Buffalo, Wyoming, this outstanding stallion carries proven bloodlines and performance potential.
Valid for the 2026 breeding season only.
Buyer is responsible for all breeding arrangements.
Chute fee and shipping costs are not included.
Valued at $750. Donated by Dennis & Kendel Hepp.
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*Barnwood with Brown Accent color
*Recycled Plastic
*Easy care
Valued at $1970. Donated by Barney Cosner. (Pet not included.)
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"He's All Mine" painting by artist Doug Krogman. Valued at $200. Donated by Laurie Boner.
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SURPRISE GIFT BOX
No access, no looking inside this box! This is a surprise box with a GUARANTEED value of over $1,111 but may have a value of less than $16, 100. Donate $10.00 to WSFF for a fact about the box content from Barney Cosner (click link to donate.) https://www.zeffy.com/donation-form/support-the-wyoming-state-fair-foundation Buy as many chances as you would like to win this great surprise gift box! Donated by Barney Cosner.
Starting bid
One pallet of 33 pound bags of large animal hemp bedding. Wyoming Hemp Company Flake Bedding is crafted from small (1/2") premium hemp hurd grown on American family farms and processed in Wyoming. The low-dust product is 4x more absorbent than its weight in moisture, decreases ammonia odors, and is easy to clean up. Bedding is located in Hawk Springs, WY and transportation must be arranged by the buyer after the conculsion of the sale. Buyer will also receive a Wyoming Hemp Company hat and t-shirt. Valued at $600. Donated by Wyoming Hemp Company.
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Bird hunters take note! You choose between a guided or unguided Pheasant hunt for two on the Riverbend Hunting and Shooting Preserve. One of the largest year-round hunting and shooting destinations in Wyoming, Riverbend offers world class upland bird hunts and waterfowl hunts on the North Platte River and surrounding areas. Valued at $600. Donated by Bob Borden.
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Football season is almost here and you can watch all the games on your new smart TV! Panasonic 65" fire tv. Valued at $800. Donated by Barney Cosner.
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This beautiful silver 3 piece buckle set features Steamboat and "WYO" with a single "W" and brown stones. It's a custom piece, made exclusively for the WSFF. Measures 3.4" x 3.4" and will add the extra touch to any belt. Valued at $495. Donated by Sue Van Newkirk.
Starting bid
Crafted with care in Buffalo, Wyoming, this gift basket features:
-Two 20 oz Wyoming State Flag tumblers with straws
-Two matching keychains
-Starbucks gift card
A thoughtful, locally made gift from Krystyn’s Kreations — a proud small business rooted in the heart of Wyoming. Valued at $80.
Starting bid
Crafted with care in Buffalo, Wyoming, this locally made gift basket includes:
-Two 20 oz Wyoming buffalo tumblers with straws
-Two matching keychains
-A Starbucks gift card
A thoughtful gift from Krystyn’s Kreations — a proud small business rooted in the heart of Wyoming. Valued at $80.
Starting bid
Fun, cute, and unique! This necklace is made of 4mm & 5mm Sterling Silver Navajo Pearls along with 6mm Corrugated Sterling Silver Navajo Pearls. 18” length with 2” extender. Valued at $142. Donated by Brylee Styvar.
Starting bid
Crafted with care in Buffalo, Wyoming, this handmade rawhide bracelet showcases the expert craftsmanship of CLV Braiding. Each bracelet is unique and made with high-quality rawhide, reflecting traditional techniques and attention to detail. Bracelet will be similar in style and design to those pictured, with slight variations due to their handcrafted nature. A true Western original. Valued at $150. Donated by CLV Braiding- Cleve Redding.
Starting bid
This Jack-a-Lope themed Double the Fun Whiskey & Wine Basket will be a sure fire hit for Converse county residents and both men and women alike. The basket contains 4 custom whiskey & 4 custom wine glasses beautifully etched with a Jack-a-Lope. Whiskey and wine lovers will enjoy a top shelf collection including: Pendleton Rye 1910, Jameson Black Barrel, Angels Envy and Woodford Reserve (Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey); 1000 Stories Cabernet Souvignon and Stampede from 14 Hands Winery - a bold red blend (as displayed in the custom wine sack). In addition, two custom "Just LeDoux It" snack sacks containing a variety of homemade snacks and an adorable stuffed Jack-a-Lope complete this basket. Valued at $600+. Donated by Laurie Boner.
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Make your herd stand out with custom engraved Ritchey ear tags. You choose the color and design and Rawhide Fabrications will do the rest! Good for 50 custom engraved Ritchey ear tags. Valued at $200. Donated by Rawhide Fabrication.
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A must have for every Pokes fan! Set of two Wyoming Cowboys large bungee rocker chairs, Wyoming Cowboys grill set, 4 x 18 custom metal sign "The World Needs More Cowboys" and large "In Heaven There Is No Beer That's Why We Drink Beer Here" custom door mat. Valued at $300. Donated by Laurie Boner.
Starting bid
Bob Coronato is an American artist best known for his paintings of the people, cowboys, and landscapes of the American West. This specific piece SIGNED by Bob Coronato depicts the Buffalo Bill Stampede in Cody, Wyoming. The poster is full-sized and framed. Valued at $75. Donated by Bob Coronato.
Starting bid
Bob Coronato is an American artist best known for his paintings of the people, cowboys, and landscapes of the American West. This collection of metal posters SIGNED by Bob Coronato includes depictions of Sheridan WYO Rodeo, Gold Rush Days, and the Hulett, WYO Rodeo. Valued at $150. Donated by Bob Coronato.
Starting bid
CAP COLLECTOR'S DELIGHT! Value over $600, with over 175 caps in this package! Donated by Barney Cosner & Jeff Ketcham.
*Over 175 caps 4U to peruse thru!
*Special gift inside for true cap collector!
Starting bid
Whether you're planning for hunting season, football season, fall cattle work or a good old fashioned road trip, this cooler bundle has you covered! Valued at $710. Donated by Barney Cosner.
*45 qt RTIC Ultra Tough cooler: holds 60 cans or 40 pounds of ice
*20 qt RTIC Ultra Tough cooler/with metal handles: holds 30 cans or 20 pounds of ice
*45 qt RTIC Ultra Tough wheeled cooler: holds 60 cans or 40 pounds of ice
*Special surprise item in a cooler
Starting bid
Western tote and custom leather collection. Leather items include: hand tooled leather portfolio, leather card case w/two decks WY Cowboy playing cards & score pad, hand tooled wild rag holder (wild rag included), and two hand tooled hair clips. Valued at $600. Donated by Gaylynn Byrd.
Starting bid
A handcrafted fixed blade knife made from 1095 high carbon steel. The handle features a striking yellow epoxy grip paired with a rich ironwood bolster for both style and comfort. Comes with a hand-tooled leather sheath, custom made to complement the knife's craftsmanship. A unique and functional piece, perfect for collectors or everyday carry. Valued at $200. Donated by Nomad Knife Co.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a one-of-a-kind 5x7 leather notebook or mini legal pad cover, handcrafted with premium materials and personalized to your taste. The winner will work directly with artisan Desira' Light to create a unique design that reflects your style. Valued at $200. Donated by Hayburner Tack.
Starting bid
Don't see an item that interests you but still want to donate? Want a hint for the Surprise Gift Box? Click the link or scan the QR code to leave a donation on our online payment platform. https://www.zeffy.com/donation-form/support-the-wyoming-state-fair-foundation
Starting bid
Includes a cookbook, ball cap, water bottle, and brand wild rag. Donated by Johnson County Cattle Women.
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