Wyoming State Fair Foundation's 2025 Concert Silent Auction

Enjoy an unforgettable two-night stay for four at Willow Creek Ranch, home to the legendary Hole-in-the-Wall outlaw hideout. Valued at $2,400.

This package includes:

-Two nights of accommodations

-All meals

-A guided tour of the historic ranch





Willow Creek Ranch is a 57,000-acre working cattle and horse ranch located along the South Big Horn - Red Wall Back Country Scenic Byway, near Kaycee, Wyoming. Founded in 1882, the ranch offers a true Old West experience of no screens, no distractions; just wide-open spaces, warm hospitality, and incredible scenery.

The famous Red Wall, approximately 350’ high and composed of red sandstone, forms about 18 miles of the ranch’s eastern and southern boundaries. As sunlight shifts throughout the day, the wall becomes a stunning focal point for photographers and artists eager to capture its changing beauty.

For more information and to schedule your stay, contact: (307) 267-4758

Dates subject to availability. Valid for the 2026 season.