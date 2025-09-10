Wyoming Wild Sheep Raffles

2026 Wyoming Governor's Shiras Moose License

Donor: Governor Mark Gordon

Description: Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, through the Wyoming Governor’s Big Game License Coalition, is pleased to provide the Wild Sheep Foundation a 2026 Shiras Moose license. Proceeds from the sale of this license will go to the Wyoming Governor's Big Game License Coalition and provide lasting help to Wyoming's Moose populations.

By regulation, a Wyoming Governor’s Moose License is only valid in open hunt areas with more than 10 Type 1 (any or antlered) moose licenses issued.

In 2025, this license would have been valid in 11 hunt areas: 2, 3, 5, 20, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 30, and 38. These hunt areas account for over 70% of annual Shiras moose harvest in Wyoming.

The number of licenses issued by hunt areas MAY change from year to year.

Season dates and license numbers for 2026 will be finalized by the WGF Commission in April 2026.

For further information, please contact Tim Thomas, Wyoming Game and Fish Department.





The successful purchaser may hunt any open hunt area with more than 10 Type 1 licenses issued.

The purchaser does not have to pick a specific hunt area and may hunt different hunt areas subject to season dates.

The life-time limitation on a Type 1 moose license does not apply to Wyoming Governor's Moose Licenses.

The 5-year waiting period between moose licenses does not affect the ability to purchase a Wyoming Governor’s Moose license.

Purchasing this license is independent of applying for a moose license through the regular draw process.

The license fee ($152 for Residents; $2,752 for Nonresidents) is waived.

Preference points are not affected by purchase of a Wyoming Governor’s Moose license.





90% of the auction proceeds are returned to Wyoming to fund moose projects via the Wyoming Governor’s Big Game License Coalition.

Contact: Tim Thomas

Phone: 307-751-1249

E-Mail: [email protected] Web Page: WY Gamd & Fish License Info

Value: $ 75000



