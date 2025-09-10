Wyoming Wild Sheep Raffles

About this shop
Win a Custom Long-Range Rifle From Snowy Mountain Rifles for Just $5
Enter for a chance to win a fully custom-built rifle from Snowy Mountain Rifles, valued at over $10,000—featuring a ½ MOA accuracy guarantee, industry-leading craftsmanship, and exceptional customer service.
Rifle Build Details:
The winner can choose either the Long Range Hunter Pro or Long Range Hunter 4.0 configuration with the following options:
Build Includes:
*Load Development Included*
$250 Cerakote allowance
Nightforce C624 4-32x50mm scope (TMOA reticle, 30mm tube)
ARC rings, FLO bubble level (mounted)
SKB hard case with custom laser-cut foam
Additional Info
Visit Snowy Mountain Rifles to explore the rifle builds and specifications.
Unlimited ticket purchases—buy as many as you’d like to support wild sheep conservation in Wyoming!
Drawing Date: June 6, 2026 at the Wyoming Wild Sheep Foundation Banquet in Casper, WY
Winner is responsible for shipping, FFL transfer, and any applicable taxes or fees.
2026 Wyoming Governor's Shiras Moose License
Donor: Governor Mark Gordon
Description: Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, through the Wyoming Governor’s Big Game License Coalition, is pleased to provide the Wild Sheep Foundation a 2026 Shiras Moose license. Proceeds from the sale of this license will go to the Wyoming Governor's Big Game License Coalition and provide lasting help to Wyoming's Moose populations.
By regulation, a Wyoming Governor’s Moose License is only valid in open hunt areas with more than 10 Type 1 (any or antlered) moose licenses issued.
In 2025, this license would have been valid in 11 hunt areas: 2, 3, 5, 20, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 30, and 38. These hunt areas account for over 70% of annual Shiras moose harvest in Wyoming.
The number of licenses issued by hunt areas MAY change from year to year.
Season dates and license numbers for 2026 will be finalized by the WGF Commission in April 2026.
For further information, please contact Tim Thomas, Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
The successful purchaser may hunt any open hunt area with more than 10 Type 1 licenses issued.
The purchaser does not have to pick a specific hunt area and may hunt different hunt areas subject to season dates.
The life-time limitation on a Type 1 moose license does not apply to Wyoming Governor's Moose Licenses.
The 5-year waiting period between moose licenses does not affect the ability to purchase a Wyoming Governor’s Moose license.
Purchasing this license is independent of applying for a moose license through the regular draw process.
The license fee ($152 for Residents; $2,752 for Nonresidents) is waived.
Preference points are not affected by purchase of a Wyoming Governor’s Moose license.
90% of the auction proceeds are returned to Wyoming to fund moose projects via the Wyoming Governor’s Big Game License Coalition.
Contact: Tim Thomas
Phone: 307-751-1249
E-Mail: [email protected] Web Page: WY Gamd & Fish License Info
Value: $ 75000
High Country Alaska Drawing
Winner’s Choice Dall Sheep or Trophy Moose
Fantastic Trophy Dall Sheep or Moose Hunt Opportunity!
Includes Charter & Bush Flights to/from Anchorage.
Experience Guides & Pilots, Moose Hunt: 6x6 UTV's,
Deluxe Outpost Cabin w/showers, Starlink, Electricity
Dall Sheep Hunt Dates: Early August, 2027 or 2028
Moose Hunt Dates: September, 2028 or 2027 if Available
Bison, Grizzly, Caribou, Black Bear Options Available
** Tickets: $150 Each - 650 Tickets Available
Drawing Date: Sept 1, 2026
Henry X model in 45-70 Government
Tickets are $100 each
The Henry X Model in .45-70 Government is a modernized, “tactical” take on the classic lever-action rifle, designed for rugged use and high customization.
Quick Specifications
Action: Lever-action with an enlarged loop for use with gloves.
Loading: Dual-source loading via a side gate or a removable 4-round tube magazine.
Barrel: 19.8” blued steel, threaded (5/8x24) for suppressors or muzzle brakes.
Furniture: Weather-resistant black synthetic stock featuring a soft rubber recoil pad.
Attachments: Fore-end includes integrated M-Lok slots and a Picatinny rail.
Sights: High-visibility fiber-optic sights; receiver is drilled and tapped for optics.
Weight: Approximately 7.4 lbs.
For detailed technical specs and pricing, you can visit the official
Henry Repeating Arms X Model page.
All proceeds from this raffle will be deposited into the Conservation Fund and will help put and keep wild sheep on the mountain.
Drawing date is June 6, 2026, you need not be present to win. If necessary, shipping will be paid for by the winner. This raffle is void where prohibited by law.
Your donation will help fund our FREE Life Members breakfast during our 42 annual convention in Casper, WY on June 6, 2026. Donors will be entered for a prize drawing.
$
