WYSA Boxing Shamrock Showdown - March 15TH! Wimberley Community Center, Bouts, Food, Irish Whiskey, Irish Beer and Cigars start at 5PM!!!

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About this event
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Platinum Front Row table action!
Second row action - 8 seats
Sold Out!!! Ringside Action!!! 4 Seats
VIP Box action!!!
2 Ringside Tables, 8 seats, 5 awards, All WYSA Marketing outlets, banner, BBQ served to tables!
Front Row Corporate Table, 8 seats, 3 awards. All WYSA Marketing outlets, business banner
Second Row Corporate Table, 8 seats, 2 awards, All WYSA Marketing outlets, business banner.
Business Banner Only
$
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