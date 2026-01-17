Wimberley Youth Sports Association

Hosted by

Wimberley Youth Sports Association

About this event

WYSA Boxing Shamrock Showdown - March 15TH! Wimberley Community Center, Bouts, Food, Irish Whiskey, Irish Beer and Cigars start at 5PM!!!

14068 Ranch Rd 12

Wimberley, TX 78676, USA

General Admission
$10

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

General Admission - Children - Under 8
$5

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

General Admission - Seniors / Vets / 1st Responders
$5

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Platinum Front Row Table - 8 seats
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Platinum Front Row table action!

Gold Second Row Table- 8 Seats
$350

Second row action - 8 seats

Sold Out!!! Ringside Table - 4 Seats
$250

Sold Out!!! Ringside Action!!! 4 Seats

VIP BOX - 8 Seats
$200

VIP Box action!!!

Platiunum Sponsor Package
$1,500

2 Ringside Tables, 8 seats, 5 awards, All WYSA Marketing outlets, banner, BBQ served to tables!

Gold Sponsor Package
$800

Front Row Corporate Table, 8 seats, 3 awards. All WYSA Marketing outlets, business banner

Silver Sponsor Package
$500

Second Row Corporate Table, 8 seats, 2 awards, All WYSA Marketing outlets, business banner.

Business Banner Only
$150

Business Banner Only

Add a donation for Wimberley Youth Sports Association

$

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