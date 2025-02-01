XCA Cheer Boosters Club
XCA Cheer and Dance Spaghetti Dinner
114 N Arendell Ave
Zebulon, NC 27597, USA
Adult Single Plate Ticket
$15
Purchase of a single plate ticket
Child Single Plate Ticket
$10
Children under the age of 5, single plate ticket.
Adult Two Plate Ticket
$25
Single ticket good for two plates.
Child two plate ticket
$18
Single ticket good for two children (5 and under) plates.
