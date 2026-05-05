Xcel Team Year End Celebration

Admission is $42 per person if purchased by May 31. After that date, the price increases to $52 per person. Everyone attending MUST purchase an admission ticket to enter the event room.





This price includes buffet-style food, drinks, and games (play pass) during the event for the kids only. Adults who would like a play pass may purchase one for an additional $15.





Both kids and adults will have buffet-style dining, with different food options available for each. The increased cost for adults is due to the added food options for adults only.



