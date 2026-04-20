XELEED Foundation Golf Tournament (Alpha Phi Alpha - Xi Eta Lambda)

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About this event
Included in the Sponsorship will be three teams (12 players). Five (5) Hole Sponsorship Signs at various tee boxes. Sponsor Acknowledgment Banner inside the clubhouse at welcome. Entrance to longest drive contest with a guaranteed prize. Entrance to closest to the Pin contest with a guaranteed prize
Two teams of four (8 players) including in the sponsorship. Full-color digital sign at the site of the tee of the contest. Sponsorship comes with a full-color sign to promote contest and you as a selected sponsor
One team of (4 players) included in Sponsorship. Full-color digital sign at the site of the tee of the contest.
Large Banner display during Breakfast and Lunch. One team (4 Players) included in Sponsorship
4-color 24”x 32” digital sign customized with your sponsor’s name at the tee box of the prize hole
24”x 32” digital sign customized with your sponsor’s name at the tee box of the prize hole. One team (4 Players) included in Sponsorship
One team (4 Players) included in Sponsorship. One hole sign at tee box.
Showcase your business or simply show support to this awesome foundational program by purchasing a sign that will be exhibited on the golf course for all participants to witness and patronize. Get one or two!!
This fee is for a full team FOURSOME to compete in the event. This event is unique in that the Foursome will play in two separate groups as a Twosome, after which, we will compile the four golfers scores for a cumulative score for the 4 golfers - Lowest cumulative score WINS!. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
This fee is for a full Women team FOURSOME to compete in the event. This event is unique in that the Foursome will play in two separate groups as a Twosome, after which, we will compile the four golfers scores for a cumulative score for the 4 golfers - Lowest cumulative score WINS!. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
This fee is for a SINGLE Golfer to compete in the event. You will be paired with other golfers to make a team. This event is unique in that the Foursome will play in two separate groups as a Twosome, after which, we will compile the four golfers scores for a cumulative score for the 4 golfers - Lowest cumulative score WINS!. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Volunteer to help the Brothers of Xi Eta Lambda host the 2026 Annual Golf Tournament
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