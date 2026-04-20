A circular emblem with an Egyptian pharaoh and pyramid is centered above the words "XELEED" and "Xi Eta Lambda | Education | Economic Development Foundation" against a blurred sky background.
XELEED Foundation (Xi Eta Lambda - Alpha Phi Alpha)

Hosted by

XELEED Foundation (Xi Eta Lambda - Alpha Phi Alpha)

About this event

XELEED Foundation Golf Tournament (Alpha Phi Alpha - Xi Eta Lambda)

2155 N MacGregor Way

Houston, TX 77004, USA

Jewel Tournament Sponsor
$10,000

Included in the Sponsorship will be three teams (12 players). Five (5) Hole Sponsorship Signs at various tee boxes. Sponsor Acknowledgment Banner inside the clubhouse at welcome. Entrance to longest drive contest with a guaranteed prize. Entrance to closest to the Pin contest with a guaranteed prize

Transcendent (Major Sponsor Tier A)
$5,000

Two teams of four (8 players) including in the sponsorship. Full-color digital sign at the site of the tee of the contest. Sponsorship comes with a full-color sign to promote contest and you as a selected sponsor

Kemet - (Major Sponsor Tier 2)
$2,500

One team of (4 players) included in Sponsorship. Full-color digital sign at the site of the tee of the contest.

Banquet (Breakfast/Lunch) Sponsor
$1,500

Large Banner display during Breakfast and Lunch. One team (4 Players) included in Sponsorship

Longest Drive Contest Sponsor
$1,000

4-color 24”x 32” digital sign customized with your sponsor’s name at the tee box of the prize hole

Putting Contest Sponsor
$1,000

24”x 32” digital sign customized with your sponsor’s name at the tee box of the prize hole. One team (4 Players) included in Sponsorship

Sphinx Sponsor
$700

One team (4 Players) included in Sponsorship. One hole sign at tee box.

Hole Sponorship
$150

Showcase your business or simply show support to this awesome foundational program by purchasing a sign that will be exhibited on the golf course for all participants to witness and patronize. Get one or two!!

Foursome
$600

This fee is for a full team FOURSOME to compete in the event. This event is unique in that the Foursome will play in two separate groups as a Twosome, after which, we will compile the four golfers scores for a cumulative score for the 4 golfers - Lowest cumulative score WINS!. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Women Team Foursome
$600

This fee is for a full Women team FOURSOME to compete in the event. This event is unique in that the Foursome will play in two separate groups as a Twosome, after which, we will compile the four golfers scores for a cumulative score for the 4 golfers - Lowest cumulative score WINS!. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Single Golfer
$150

This fee is for a SINGLE Golfer to compete in the event. You will be paired with other golfers to make a team. This event is unique in that the Foursome will play in two separate groups as a Twosome, after which, we will compile the four golfers scores for a cumulative score for the 4 golfers - Lowest cumulative score WINS!. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Volunteer Sign-up
Free

Volunteer to help the Brothers of Xi Eta Lambda host the 2026 Annual Golf Tournament

Add a donation for XELEED Foundation (Xi Eta Lambda - Alpha Phi Alpha)

$

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