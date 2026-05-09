Xfr Collective Inc

Offered by

Xfr Collective Inc

About the memberships

XFR Collective Donation Drive!

Tape Head
$7

Renews monthly

Help support our mission to provide digitization services and trainings in New York and beyond! ✨ 📼 ✨

What's included

  • Digital Membership Card
  • Private community
  • Endless Thanks 🙏
Mini-DV Divas ✨
$10

Renews monthly

Just like the supporter tier, plus Zines ✨ 📜 ✨

What's included

  • Digital Membership Card
  • Zine Library Access
  • Private community
  • Endless Thanks 🙏
Umatic Fanatics
$15

Renews monthly

All of the above PLUS a T-Shirt of your choice, sent to you at signup 🆒

What's included

  • T-Shirt of Choice
  • Digital Membership Card
  • Private community
  • Zine Library Access
  • Endless Thanks 🙏
VHS Vixen
$20

Renews monthly

Our most honored and esteemed supporters 🆒

What's included

  • Naming rights to some XFR Equipment
  • T-Shirt of Choice
  • Zine Library Access
  • Digital Membership Card
  • Private community
  • Endless Thanks 🙏
One time donation~*~
Pay what you can

No expiration

Thank you!!!! Any amount helps us tremendously!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!