XFR Collective Donation Drive!

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Help support our mission to provide digitization services and trainings in New York and beyond! ✨ 📼 ✨
Renews monthly
Just like the supporter tier, plus Zines ✨ 📜 ✨
Renews monthly
All of the above PLUS a T-Shirt of your choice, sent to you at signup 🆒
Renews monthly
Our most honored and esteemed supporters 🆒
No expiration
Thank you!!!! Any amount helps us tremendously!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!