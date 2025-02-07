Xi Chapter of Eta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.'s 31st Lorene Blackshure Scholarship Prayer Breakfast Silent Auction
Dinner Night In/Dinner Night Out Gift Bag
$75
Starting bid
Order dinner to go with this gift basket. The gift basket includes a gift certificate to a restaurant and a bottle of wine from Italy.
Hilton Garden Inn - Pearland - One night w/ breakfast for 2
$150
Starting bid
Come and enjoy a one-night stay at the Hilton Garden Inn- Pearland. This one-night stay includes a breakfast for two. This certificate expires on December 31, 2025. This hotel is located on 12101 Shadow Creek Parkway, Pearland, TX 77584.
Movie Night - Family of Four
$75
Starting bid
Four movie tickets to Star Cinema Grill located in Missouri City, TX. Take your family for a night out at the movies!!
Hotel Gift Certificate to Hotel ICON - One night - Friday or
$150
Starting bid
Come and enjoy a one-night stay at the Hotel ICON. This one-night stay is on Friday or Saturday. This certificate expires on December 31, 2025. This hotel is located on 220 Main Street, Houston, TX 77002.
