Xi Omega Chapter Retreat - (Virtual Only)

As promised, our Chapter President has expanded access so that even those who were unable to secure an in-person registration can still participate in this inaugural retreat experience.





We are especially grateful to our very own Ryan Jackson Williams, who has graciously volunteered to facilitate an engaging Zoom experience that will allow our virtual attendees to feel connected to the day's programming as it unfolds at the Xi Omega Center. Through this live virtual platform, you will have the opportunity to hear dynamic presentations, engage in meaningful discussions, and experience the excitement of the retreat from wherever you are.





While the virtual experience does not include the Friday evening festivities, in-person networking activities, meals, retreat gifts, or other on-site experiences, it does provide access to what matters most—the opportunity to grow, learn, and prepare for the exciting future of Xi Omega.





This retreat will provide valuable insight into our 2027 chapter vision, programming priorities, leadership initiatives, and opportunities to engage in the important work that lies ahead. It is Madam President's heartfelt desire that every Soror, regardless of space limitations at our beautiful Xi Omega Center, has the opportunity to share in this milestone event and experience the power of our collective sisterhood.





The registration fee for the Virtual Experience is just $25.00. This nominal investment helps offset the costs associated with our virtual platform, technology support, keynote speakers, and event production. Any proceeds remaining after expenses will be donated to the Pearl and Ivy Educational Foundation (PIEF) to further support scholarships and educational initiatives that positively impact our community.





This inaugural retreat marks the beginning of a new chapter for Xi Omega, and we would be honored to have you join us virtually as we embrace our theme:

Powered by the Promise: One Promise, Endless Impact





Thank you for your continued service, commitment, and unwavering love for Xi Omega. We look forward to welcoming you online for this unforgettable inaugural experience as we continue building our legacy—together.