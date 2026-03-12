XKLusive 06K Fees-Sponsorships-Donation

(includes vendor space and 10 participant registrations)

Premier visibility at Start/Finish Line and Turnaround Point, logo on Finisher/Winner Medal Lanyard and prominent recognition in all communications and related events. Your brand will be front and center, as we announce the top of the leaderboard. The branding will be on the podiums, as we announce first, second and third for each age group in our race. This is a great way to showcase your brand and your support.