XKLusive 06K Fees-Sponsorships-Donation

About this event
We love when the community comes together to execute a vision. Your in-kind donations of goods, services or exposure can help us get to the finish line of this effort. Let’s discuss ways we can collaborate to reach our goal.
Bring the flavor to the race with your FOOD VENDOR space. Use this option to secure your place in the hearts and appetites of our race attendees/volunteers/supporters.
(includes vendor space and 2 participant registrations)
Demonstrate your commitment to our cause while elevating your brand’s visibility among runners and attending families. Enjoy prominent placement on our Autism Sensory Wall, a powerful, interactive feature where participants leave signatures in solidarity with families impacted by autism.
(includes vendor space and 2 participant registrations)
Your brand at each mile, celebrating progress and encouraging runners.
(includes vendor space and 2 participant registrations)
Your brand at each mile, celebrating progress and encouraging runners.
(includes vendor space and 2 participant registrations)
Hydrate and energize participants with your brand at every water station
(includes vendor space and 2 participant registrations)
Bring a toast to the finish line at our post-race Beer Garden, a perfect mix of celebration and brand visibility.
(includes vendor space and 5 participant registrations)
Exclusive opportunity to have your brand on display and highlight your support on Thursday prior to the race. Participants will have an opportunity to mingle and enjoy light bites in a warm setting where information will be distributed about our cause
(includes vendor space and 5 participant registrations)
Enhance your brand presence on race day - the swag bag reaches every participant while holding snacks, participant bibs, and other race-day goodies.
(includes vendor space and 10 participant registrations)
Premier visibility at Start/Finish Line and Turnaround Point, logo on Finisher/Winner Medal Lanyard and prominent recognition in all communications and related events. Your brand will be front and center, as we announce the top of the leaderboard. The branding will be on the podiums, as we announce first, second and third for each age group in our race. This is a great way to showcase your brand and your support.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!