Xol Original - Kin for the Cause

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Symbolically like a single bar (5) — not a large number, but a solid contribution.
You’re helping sustain the work and presence of artisans monthly — one steady gesture keeps the circle moving.
Renews monthly
Equivalent to two bars (10) — a doubling of support.
This reflects intentional giving that strengthens roots and deepens connection.
Renews monthly
Equals three bars (15) — a number that shows momentum and growth.
This is symbolic of stepping into relationship more deeply, moving beyond basics into active support.
Renews monthly
In the Mayan system, 20 is a complete cycle — the full count of fingers and toes, and the foundation for the next level of numbers.
Choosing $20 reflects wholeness and commitment — not just giving, but joining a full cycle of support and care.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!