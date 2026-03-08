xol original

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xol original

About the memberships

Xol Original - Kin for the Cause

𝋥 $5 - Lending a Hand
$5

Renews monthly

Symbolically like a single bar (5) — not a large number, but a solid contribution.

You’re helping sustain the work and presence of artisans monthly — one steady gesture keeps the circle moving.

𝋪 $10 - Giving a Gift
$10

Renews monthly

Equivalent to two bars (10) — a doubling of support.

This reflects intentional giving that strengthens roots and deepens connection.

𝋯 $15 - Taking a Step
$15

Renews monthly

Equals three bars (15) — a number that shows momentum and growth.

This is symbolic of stepping into relationship more deeply, moving beyond basics into active support.

𝋠 $20 - Becoming a Twenty
$20

Renews monthly

In the Mayan system, 20 is a complete cycle — the full count of fingers and toes, and the foundation for the next level of numbers.

Choosing $20 reflects wholeness and commitment — not just giving, but joining a full cycle of support and care.

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