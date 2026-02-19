Y2K Prom Redux 2026

Provided in partnership with the Crest Academy.

If you have additional siblings for childcare, please buy those tickets here at the discounted rate.





Childcare will take place at Crest Academy. Childcare available for ages 4+ and potty trained. Movie, pizza, and drinks provided.



Drop off begins at 5:45pm, last pick up is 9:15pm. $1 per minute late will be added to late pick-ups. Please be respectful of everyone's time and efforts.