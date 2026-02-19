Y2K Prom Redux 2026

Hosted by
Early Bird 1 adult admission to the event. Save by buying early! Purchase your ticket by March 22nd!
1 adult admission to the event. Price after March 22nd.
We want prom to be accessible to all! If you'd like to be added to the list for donated tickets, please select this option! We will let you know if/when we have a ticket available for you.
Want to donate a ticket? Email [email protected]
The Crest Academy Parent-Teacher Organization is offering child care as a fundraiser. We are selling tickets here on the same platform as a convenience for purchasers.
Childcare will take place at Crest Academy. Childcare available for ages 4+ and potty trained. Movie, pizza, and drinks provided.
Drop off begins at 5:45pm, last pick up is 9:15pm. $1 per minute late will be added to late pick-ups. Please be respectful of everyone's time and efforts.
Provided in partnership with the Crest Academy.
If you have additional siblings for childcare, please buy those tickets here at the discounted rate.
