YAAS Sponsorship Monthly

Community Friend Monthy
$25

As a Community Friend Member your support helps a young autistic adult build meaningful connections and lasting relationships within the community.
You Receive:

  • A free Glass Card, which has great deals in the community.
Community Partner Monthly
$50

Community Builder Monthly
$100

As a Community Builder Member your support helps young autistic adults build meaningful connections and lasting relationships within the community.
