Big Brothers - Big Sisters Of Will And Grundy Counties

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Big Brothers - Big Sisters Of Will And Grundy Counties

About this event

Yacht Rock - A Nautical Night at the Mansion

15 Richards St

Joliet, IL 60433, USA

Add a donation for Big Brothers - Big Sisters Of Will And Grundy Counties

$

General Admission
$70

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Does NOT include VIP Access.

VIP Admission
$30

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

Raffle Tickets
$30

Raffle sheet of 25 tickets

Wine Pull
$20

Good for 1 Wine Pull

Summer Breeze Sponsorship
$8,000

8 VIP Tickets with Reserved Seating

  • Welcome bottle of Champagne
  • Signage on Stage
  • Recognition on Donor Wall
  • Prominent Recognition at Event & Event Program
  • Recognition on all Social Media and Radio Spots
  • Event Website Recognition
Lovely Day Sponsorship
$5,000

6 VIP Tickets with Reserved Seating

  • Recognition on Donor Wall
  • Prominent Recognition at Event & Event Program
  • Recognition on all Social Media and Radio Spots
  • Event Website Recognition
Pina Colada Sponshorship
$2,500

4 Event Tickets with Reserved Seating

  • Prominent Recognition at Event and Event Program
  • Recognition on all Social Media and Radio Spots
Flamingo Sponsorship
$1,000

2 Event Tickets

  • Prominent Recognition at Event and Event Program
  • Recognition on all Social Media and Radio Spots
Lovely Day Sponsor
$500
  • Prominent Recognition at Event and Event Program
  • Recognition on all Social Media and Radio Spots
Crew Member Sponsor
$250

Recognition at the Event and Event Program

Anchor Sponsor
$100

Recognition in the Event Program

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