Yacht Rock - A Nautical Night at the Mansion

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About this event
$
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Does NOT include VIP Access.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
Raffle sheet of 25 tickets
Good for 1 Wine Pull
8 VIP Tickets with Reserved Seating
6 VIP Tickets with Reserved Seating
4 Event Tickets with Reserved Seating
2 Event Tickets
Recognition at the Event and Event Program
Recognition in the Event Program
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