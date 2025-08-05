Yacht Rock Party

201 Duffie Dr

Lexington, SC 29072, USA

One (1) General Admission Ticket
$40
  • Lawn seating (bring your own blanket or chairs)
  • First-come, first-served access to picnic tables
  • Includes food, live music, and silent auction
Two (General Admission Tickets)
$75
  • Lawn seating (bring your own blanket or chairs)
  • First-come, first-served access to picnic tables
  • Includes food, live music, and silent auction
Table for Eight (8)
$600
  • Reserved table for 8 guests
  • Guaranteed pavilion seating
  • 10 drink tickets included
  • Enhanced “Yacht Rock” experience
    • Premium location under the pavilion
    • Styled tables and comfortable seating
  • Includes food, live music, and silent auction
One (1) Single Drink Ticket
$6

With the purchase of this item, you will receive one (1) drink ticket for an adult beverage at the Yacht Rock Benefit Concert. Please present your receipt and a valid ID proving you are 21 or older to redeem your drink ticket at the event.

Two (2) Drink Tickets
$10

With the purchase of this item, you will receive two (2) drink tickets for adult beverages at the Yacht Rock Benefit Concert. Please present your receipt and a valid ID proving you are 21 or older to redeem your drink tickets at the event.

