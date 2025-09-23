Yacht Rock Silent Auction

Escape to paradise with a 4-night stay at a stunning 5-bedroom, 2-bathroom waterfront home on beautiful Fripp Island, South Carolina.

This spacious retreat comfortably accommodates up to 11 guests and offers the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure.

Enjoy direct access to the Fripp Canal from your private dock — ideal for boating, fishing, or simply taking in tranquil water views. The home features a large screened porch, sun deck, and open-concept living area, plus a fully equipped kitchen perfect for family meals.





This package includes a six-person golf cart for easy island exploration and amenity cards valued at $250 for access to exclusive Fripp Island perks. Whether you’re seeking beach days, outdoor adventures, or quiet evenings by the water, this getaway offers it all.





https://booking.frippislandstay.com/view/424-Wahoo-Drive?startDate=&endDate=&guestsNumber=0





Value: $2,500

Exclusion: Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Donor: Adrianna & Brent McCullar