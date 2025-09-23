Yacht Rock Silent Auction

Starting bid
Enjoy one week in this beachfront 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom private home in Garden City, South Carolina. Large deck facing the Atlantic Ocean. Pet-friendly. Includes covered, off-street parking for multiple cars. Must be used between January 3 and March 14, 2026
https://www.dunes.com/vacation-rentals/smith-house
Donor: Lorri & Dan Unumb
Escape to paradise with a 4-night stay at a stunning 5-bedroom, 2-bathroom waterfront home on beautiful Fripp Island, South Carolina.
This spacious retreat comfortably accommodates up to 11 guests and offers the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure.
Enjoy direct access to the Fripp Canal from your private dock — ideal for boating, fishing, or simply taking in tranquil water views. The home features a large screened porch, sun deck, and open-concept living area, plus a fully equipped kitchen perfect for family meals.
This package includes a six-person golf cart for easy island exploration and amenity cards valued at $250 for access to exclusive Fripp Island perks. Whether you’re seeking beach days, outdoor adventures, or quiet evenings by the water, this getaway offers it all.
https://booking.frippislandstay.com/view/424-Wahoo-Drive?startDate=&endDate=&guestsNumber=0
Value: $2,500
Exclusion: Memorial Day through Labor Day.
Donor: Adrianna & Brent McCullar
Parklane Jewelry Sparkle Box Collection- Add a touch of shine to every outfit with this dazzling Parklane Jewelry package! Enjoy several months’ worth of Sparkle Boxes, presented in new wrapping. This collection includes a mix of earrings, necklaces, and one beautiful ring—perfect for dressing up, keeping it casual, or gifting to someone special. With versatile styles and timeless sparkle, there’s truly something here to go with everything.
Donor: Team Barrineau
Enjoy an unforgettable evening and a gourmet experience with this unique package donated by Lexington Medical Center. This set includes tickets for Dracula: Ballet with a Bite presented by South Carolina Ballet on October 24th at 7:30 p.m. — a perfect night of culture and excitement.
The package also includes a luxurious charcuterie set featuring a cozy blanket, wine glasses, napkins, a large South Carolina-shaped wood board, two smaller South Carolina-shaped boards, a cheese knife, and an assortment of gourmet nuts, cheeses, crackers, and wine.
This thoughtful combination of art and indulgence makes it a truly one-of-a-kind experience.
Treat yourself or someone special to a rejuvenating experience with this exclusive package. Includes a gift certificate and premium facial products to enhance your skincare routine, plus 30 units of Botox for a refreshed, youthful look. Perfect for self-care or as a thoughtful gift for someone who deserves a little pampering.
Donor: Lake Murray Aesthetics
Generously donated by Beyond Distilling Company, this beautifully curated gift basket features a selection of premium spirits crafted right here in Charleston, South Carolina. Inside, you’ll find their signature Bourbon Whiskey, Tropical Gin, Coconut Rum, and Rye Whiskey — each offering a unique flavor profile perfect for savoring neat or mixing into your favorite cocktails. This is a wonderful chance to enjoy a taste of Charleston craftsmanship in the comfort of your home.
Donor: Beyond Distilling Company
This striking 18"x24" framed print by local artist Cait Maloney captures the beauty and serenity of South Carolina’s natural landscapes. With vibrant colors and clean lines, this modern illustration brings the peaceful flow of water, native plants, and wildlife to life. A perfect statement piece for any home or office.
Donor: Cait Maloney – Flock and Rally
Enjoy a day (or more!) of thrills, chills, and memories with this exciting Carowinds Gift Package. Includes:
Perfect for families or friends looking to make lasting memories at one of the region’s top amusement parks. Valued at $250, this package delivers fun, convenience, and collectible plush joy all in one
Donor: Team Barrineau
Step back in time and explore the rich history of Lexington County with this special package. Includes four passes to the Lexington County Museum — a perfect outing for family or friends — plus a beautifully illustrated book about Lexington’s history to enjoy at home. A wonderful way to combine a day of learning and exploration with lasting memories.
Donor: Margaret Meinert
Add a touch of timeless sound to your music collection with this beautiful mandolin and fitted case. This instrument has been gently used and remains in excellent playing condition, ready to make music again. Whether you’re a seasoned musician, a beginner looking to learn, or a collector who appreciates classic craftsmanship, this mandolin offers rich tone and enduring charm — complete with a protective case for easy storage and transport.
Transform your space with style and warmth with this beautifully crafted area rug, generously donated by Lake Murray Floor Covering. Perfect for adding comfort to a living room, bedroom, or office, this rug blends durability with elegance, creating a welcoming atmosphere wherever it’s placed. Its size makes it a versatile choice for both large and cozy spaces.
A wonderful addition to any home looking for both function and flair.
Flowers By Angela - A $200 gift certificate for a large, custom, fresh flower arrangement of seasonal blooms in a designer glass vase. In addition, a fresh flower arrangement will be available the evening of the event.
Blackout dates: December 22-26, 2025. Flower order must be made a minimum of 5 days prior to requested delivery date and must be made by phone. No online ordering. Delivery is available Monday-Saturday (except on holidays). Delivery is limited to Lexington, SC and surrounding area only (Irmo, West Columbia, Columbia, Gilbert).
Feeling lucky? This mason jar filled with 25 scratch-off lottery tickets offers plenty of chances to win big! Whether it’s a little extra fun or the dream of an early retirement, these tickets bring excitement, suspense, and a dash of possibility. Perfect for gifting or treating yourself — take a chance and see where luck leads you!
Donor: Margaret Meinert
Indulge in a delightful gift basket filled with cozy treats and special surprises from Bitty & Beau's. This basket includes a $20 gift certificate, a bag of premium coffee, a charming mug, and more. Perfect for coffee lovers or anyone who enjoys thoughtful, curated treasures.
Discover your next great read with a $50 gift certificate to All Good Books, a lovely bookstore in Five Points in Columbia. Known for its carefully curated selection of new releases, timeless classics, and hidden gems, All Good Books is a haven for book lovers. Choose your next adventure, cozy mystery, or inspiring story while supporting a great cause.
Bring a touch of local artistry to your home with this small print by Candace Thibeault, a talented Columbia artist. This piece captures beauty and creativity in a unique style that will brighten any space while supporting local art and a great cause.
Keep your home comfortable year-round with a 1-Year Free Maintenance Service Plan fro Cool Pros Heating and A/C for up to 2 HVAC units. This plan includes regular inspections and tune-ups to ensure your system runs efficiently, saving you on energy costs and helping prevent costly repairs. A perfect gift for homeowners who want peace of mind and reliable comfort
Capture your furry friend’s personality with a professional pet photography session by Shannon Moseley, a talented local photographer specializing in heartfelt, creative pet portraits. This package — valued at $250 — includes a personalized session and beautifully edited images to cherish forever. A wonderful gift for any pet lover!
Enjoy a full month of unlimited infrared and isometric workouts for two people at HOTWORX. This unique fitness experience combines heat, infrared sauna benefits, and guided isometric training to help improve strength, flexibility, and overall wellness. Perfect for friends, partners, or family looking to try something new and invigorating.
Cheer on the Gamecocks in style with this charming, handmade crocheted bear! Crafted with care, this unique piece showcases Carolina Gamecock colors and embodies team spirit in a cuddly, collectible form. Perfect for sports fans, collectors, or as a thoughtful gift, this bear brings both warmth and pride to any home or office. Add this one-of-a-kind creation to your collection while supporting a great cause!
Donor: Ericia Bartels
Feel the rhythm with one drum lesson from Irmo Music Academy! Perfect for beginners or those looking to sharpen their skills, this one-on-one session offers expert instruction in a fun, supportive environment. Discover the excitement of making music and learn to keep the beat like a pro.
Lesson can be at Lexington, Irmo, or Columbia location.
Feel the rhythm with one guitar lesson from Irmo Music Academy! Perfect for beginners or those looking to sharpen their skills, this one-on-one session offers expert instruction in a fun, supportive environment. Discover the excitement of making music.
Lesson can be at Lexington, Irmo, or Columbia location.
Feel the rhythm with one Voice lesson from Irmo Music Academy! Perfect for beginners or those looking to sharpen their skills, this one-on-one session offers expert instruction in a fun, supportive environment. Discover the excitement of making music.
Lesson can be at Lexington, Irmo, or Columbia location.
Feel the rhythm with one Violin lesson from Irmo Music Academy! Perfect for beginners or those looking to sharpen their skills, this one-on-one session offers expert instruction in a fun, supportive environment. Discover the excitement of making music.
Lesson can be at Lexington, Irmo, or Columbia location.
Do you have a favorite photograph or piece of artwork you’d love to see brought to life on a large canvas? This 24" x 36" print, generously donated by Postal Express, offers you the opportunity to transform your cherished image into a stunning work of art. Professionally printed on high-quality canvas and ready to hang, it’s a beautiful way to display your most treasured memories or artistic vision — all while supporting a meaningful cause.
Explore the wonders of the ocean with this pair of admission tickets to the South Carolina Aquarium, generously donated to support a great cause. Enjoy a day of discovery as you encounter incredible marine life exhibits, interactive experiences, and breathtaking aquarium displays. Perfect for a family outing, date day, or a special trip to Charleston. These tickets offer an unforgettable experience while helping make a difference.
Enjoy expert home repair help with this generous offer from The Handy Whiz! This package includes one free ceiling fan installation (fan not included) OR one free small sheetrock repair, OR a $250 credit toward a larger project. Whether you’re sprucing up your home or checking off your to-do list, The Handy Whiz delivers professional, reliable service that makes home improvement easy and stress-free.
Own a piece of NFL history with this authentic Carolina Panthers football, signed by Panthers legends — including Cam Newton and other team greats. This collectible piece captures the spirit and legacy of the Carolina Panthers and is a must-have for any fan or sports memorabilia collector. Display it proudly as a tribute to your team and their unforgettable moments.
Treat yourself to total relaxation with a one-hour massage from Soothing Sessions. Let stress melt away as a skilled therapist customizes your session to meet your needs — whether you’re looking to ease muscle tension, improve circulation, or simply unwind. This is the perfect opportunity to take a well-deserved break and restore balance to your body and mind.
Celebrate Clemson pride with this authentic signed photograph of legendary head coach Dabo Swinney. A must-have for Tigers fans, this collectible piece captures the energy, leadership, and legacy of one of college football’s most respected coaches. Perfect for display in your home, office, or sports memorabilia collection.
Enjoy the spirit of craftsmanship with this gift basket from Hollow Creek Distillery, valued at $50. Filled with a selection of premium products from the distillery, this basket offers a taste of locally crafted flavor and quality. Perfect anyone who appreciates fine spirits, it’s a unique way to savor something special while supporting a great cause.
