Yaga's Children's Fund's Wild Game Cook-off Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Step up to the plate for a chance to own a signed 8x10 photo of Texas Rangers legend Ivan Rodriguez. One of baseball’s most iconic catchers, Pudge is a Hall of Famer and fan favorite, making this a standout item for any Rangers fan or sports memorabilia collector. A winning addition to any home, office, or memorabilia collection.
Donated by the Texas Rangers
Starting bid
Bid on a rare find. This YETI Tundra 45 cooler features a striking red, white, and blue special edition design that is no longer in production, making it a standout piece for collectors and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Built with the legendary durability YETI is known for, this cooler is perfect for tailgates, fishing trips, beach days, hunting camps, and weekend adventures. A unique chance to own a hard-to-find YETI that combines performance, style, and collectible appeal.
Donated by George "Ernie" and Jena Wildon
Starting bid
The Park Hill Gift Certificate entitles the winner to a photography session experience at our Luxury Portrait Studio, which is then followed with a Cinematic viewing of the images. The winner will choose their preferred image, and we then commission an artist to create a museum-quality, heirloom piece for their home. The gift certificate also entitles the winner to a complimentary one-night luxury hotel stay at The Kimpton Harper Hotel in Historic Downtown Fort Worth.
The gift certificate is for one commissioned 20” x 16” portrait valued at $3,000.00. The certificate can be applied toward a larger size if desired. Framing is excluded, and this gift certificate cannot be redeemed for cash or combined with any other offer.
Donated by Park Hill Photography
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!