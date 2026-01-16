Yaga's Children's Fund's Wild Game Cook-off Silent Auction

The Park Hill Gift Certificate entitles the winner to a photography session experience at our Luxury Portrait Studio, which is then followed with a Cinematic viewing of the images. The winner will choose their preferred image, and we then commission an artist to create a museum-quality, heirloom piece for their home. The gift certificate also entitles the winner to a complimentary one-night luxury hotel stay at The Kimpton Harper Hotel in Historic Downtown Fort Worth.

The gift certificate is for one commissioned 20” x 16” portrait valued at $3,000.00. The certificate can be applied toward a larger size if desired. Framing is excluded, and this gift certificate cannot be redeemed for cash or combined with any other offer.





Donated by Park Hill Photography