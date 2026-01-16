Hosted by

Yagas Childrens Fund

About this event

Yaga's Children's Fund's Wild Game Cook-off Silent Auction

Autographed Texas Rangers Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez 8"x10" item
Autographed Texas Rangers Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez 8"x10"
$50

Starting bid

Step up to the plate for a chance to own a signed 8x10 photo of Texas Rangers legend Ivan Rodriguez. One of baseball’s most iconic catchers, Pudge is a Hall of Famer and fan favorite, making this a standout item for any Rangers fan or sports memorabilia collector. A winning addition to any home, office, or memorabilia collection.


Donated by the Texas Rangers

YETI Tundra 45 Cooler Red, White and Blue Limited Edition item
YETI Tundra 45 Cooler Red, White and Blue Limited Edition
$250

Starting bid

Bid on a rare find. This YETI Tundra 45 cooler features a striking red, white, and blue special edition design that is no longer in production, making it a standout piece for collectors and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Built with the legendary durability YETI is known for, this cooler is perfect for tailgates, fishing trips, beach days, hunting camps, and weekend adventures. A unique chance to own a hard-to-find YETI that combines performance, style, and collectible appeal.


Donated by George "Ernie" and Jena Wildon

Park Hill Photography item
Park Hill Photography
$200

Starting bid

The Park Hill Gift Certificate entitles the winner to a photography session experience at our Luxury Portrait Studio, which is then followed with a Cinematic viewing of the images. The winner will choose their preferred image, and we then commission an artist to create a museum-quality, heirloom piece for their home. The gift certificate also entitles the winner to a complimentary one-night luxury hotel stay at The Kimpton Harper Hotel in Historic Downtown Fort Worth. 

 

The gift certificate is for one commissioned 20” x 16” portrait valued at $3,000.00. The certificate can be applied toward a larger size if desired. Framing is excluded, and this gift certificate cannot be redeemed for cash or combined with any other offer.


Donated by Park Hill Photography

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!