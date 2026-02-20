Yahweh Army Corporation

Offered by

Yahweh Army Corporation

About the memberships

Yahweh Army Monthly Donation Commitments

Supply Partner
$25

Renews monthly

Provides essential outreach items and hygiene kits

Meal Partner
$50

Renews monthly

Helps feed people through street outreach

Recovery Partner
$100

Renews monthly

Supports transportation and one-on-one advocacy

Crisis Response Partner
$250

Renews monthly

Helps meet urgent needs in real time

Freedom Partner
$500

Renews monthly

Supports survivor advocacy and long-term care

Mission Partner
$1,000

Renews monthly

Sustains ongoing outreach and operations

Chain Breaker Partner
$2,500

Renews monthly

Funds large-scale missions and rapid response

Hope Partner
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

Every gift helps bring hope, help, and healing to those in crisis.

Add a donation for Yahweh Army Corporation

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