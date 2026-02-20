Yahweh Army Monthly Donation Commitments

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Provides essential outreach items and hygiene kits
Renews monthly
Helps feed people through street outreach
Renews monthly
Supports transportation and one-on-one advocacy
Renews monthly
Helps meet urgent needs in real time
Renews monthly
Supports survivor advocacy and long-term care
Renews monthly
Sustains ongoing outreach and operations
Renews monthly
Funds large-scale missions and rapid response
Renews monthly
Every gift helps bring hope, help, and healing to those in crisis.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!