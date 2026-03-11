Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks #318

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Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks #318

About this event

Yakima Elks #318 Washington Elks Therapy Program for Children 2026 Golf Tournament

318 Golf Course Loop Rd

Selah, WA 98942, USA

Tournament Entry Fee
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

$400 per team of 4.
* Golf for four, two carts, lunch for four

Single Golfer Entry Fee
$100

Don't have a team? We will find one for you!

Cart and lunch included.

Hole Sponsor w/ Logo
$250

Hole Signage w/ Business Name & Logo (we will contact you for logo)

Putting Green Sponsor
$500

Name and logo on putting green for recognition during the putting contest.

Major Event Sponsor
$1,000

*Name and logo on sponsorship banner and on course.

Hole in One Car Sponsor
$2,000

Only one available!
* Exclusive advertising with car placement on selected hole
* Business name and logo on sponsor banner

Corporate Sponsor
$3,000

* Golf for four, two carts, lunch for four
* Newsletter Spotlight
* Social Media exposure
* Name & Logo on banner, carts and & course during event

Title Corporate Sponsor
$5,000

* Golf for four, 2 carts, lunch for four
* Newsletter spotlight
* Logo and name on all advertising as title sponsor
* Name and logo on banner, carts, and course during event
* WETP logo golf shirts for four

Monetary Donation
$10

If you can't join us, please consider a donation to the Washington Elks Therapy Program for Children.
Thank you.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!