Yakima Elks #318 Washington Elks Therapy Program for Children 2026 Golf Tournament

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About this event
$400 per team of 4.
* Golf for four, two carts, lunch for four
Don't have a team? We will find one for you!
Cart and lunch included.
Hole Signage w/ Business Name & Logo (we will contact you for logo)
Name and logo on putting green for recognition during the putting contest.
*Name and logo on sponsorship banner and on course.
Only one available!
* Exclusive advertising with car placement on selected hole
* Business name and logo on sponsor banner
* Golf for four, two carts, lunch for four
* Newsletter Spotlight
* Social Media exposure
* Name & Logo on banner, carts and & course during event
* Golf for four, 2 carts, lunch for four
* Newsletter spotlight
* Logo and name on all advertising as title sponsor
* Name and logo on banner, carts, and course during event
* WETP logo golf shirts for four
If you can't join us, please consider a donation to the Washington Elks Therapy Program for Children.
Thank you.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!