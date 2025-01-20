Yakima Youth Rugby Foundation

Yakima Youth Rugby 2025 Season Sponsorship

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
Sponsor booth at home games Promoted as an event sponsor during the year PA Recognition at all home games Banner displayed at home games Logo on front of team shirt Logo to appear on social media throughout 2025 Logo to appear on website as a sponsor throughout 2025
Gold Sponsor
$3,000
Promoted as an event sponsor during the year PA Recognition at all home games Banner displayed at home games Logo on back of team shirt Logo to appear on social media throughout 2025 Logo to appear on website as a sponsor throughout 2025
Blue Sponsor
$1,500
Promoted as an event sponsor during the year PA Recognition at all home games Logo on sleeve of team shirt Logo to appear on social media throughout 2025 Logo to appear on website as a sponsor throughout 2025
