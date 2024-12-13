eventClosed

Y'Allstars Southern Skate Showdown 2025 - Friday Passes

310 N Canal Blvd

Thibodaux, LA 70301

addExtraDonation

$

Adult Friday Pass
$16
Catch 5 games all afternoon and evening, including teams in the Main & Open Divisions. The night concludes with the Mardi Brawl expo bout and Second Line! Doors open at 1:30pm, games at 1:45pm, 3:00pm, 4:15pm, 6:15pm and 8:15pm.
Kid Friday Pass
$10
Catch 5 games all afternoon and evening, including teams in the Main & Open Divisions. The night concludes with the Mardi Brawl expo bout and Second Line! Doors open at 1:30pm, games at 1:45pm, 3:00pm, 4:15pm, 6:15pm and 8:15pm. Intended for kids ages 6-17. Kids 5 & under are free.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing