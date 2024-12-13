Y'Allstars Southern Skate Showdown 2025 - Sunday Passes

6 high-intensity games, including Juniors', Main and Open Divisions. Don't miss our Champs games and awards ceremony! Doors open at 8:00am, games at 8:30am, 10:35am, 12:50pm, 2:40pm, 4:40pm and 6:30pm Intended for kids ages 6-17. Kids 5 & under are free.

6 high-intensity games, including Juniors', Main and Open Divisions. Don't miss our Champs games and awards ceremony! Doors open at 8:00am, games at 8:30am, 10:35am, 12:50pm, 2:40pm, 4:40pm and 6:30pm Intended for kids ages 6-17. Kids 5 & under are free.

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