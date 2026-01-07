Y'Allstars Southern Skate Showdown 2026 - Sunday Passes

Hosted by
About this event
6 high-intensity games, including Juniors', Main and Open Divisions. Don't miss our Champs games and awards ceremony! Doors open at 8:00am, games start at 8:30am and go all day long.
6 high-intensity games, including Juniors', Main and Open Divisions. Don't miss our Champs games and awards ceremony! Doors open at 8:00am, games start at 8:30am and go all day long.
Intended for kids ages 6-17. Kids 5 & under are free.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!