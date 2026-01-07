Red Stick Roller Derby Juniors

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Red Stick Roller Derby Juniors

About this event

Y'Allstars Southern Skate Showdown 2026 - Weekend Passes

310 N Canal Blvd

Thibodaux, LA 70301

Adult Weekend Pass
$65

Get access to 31 roller derby games with our full weekend pass, our best deal! That's 10 games on Thursday, 8 games on Friday, 7 games on Saturday, and 6 games on Sunday! Come and go as you please all weekend long to catch your favorite teams, or stick around for every single game!

Doors open on Thursday morning at 9:00 am.

Kid Weekend Pass
$35

Get access to 31 roller derby games with our full weekend pass, our best deal! That's 10 games on Thursday, 8 games on Friday, 7 games on Saturday, and 6 games on Sunday! Come and go as you please all weekend long to catch your favorite teams, or stick around for every single game!

Doors open on Thursday morning at 9:00 am.

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