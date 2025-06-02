Yamhill Chapter DAR

Offered by

Yamhill Chapter DAR

About this shop

DAR RED Shirt & Jacket

DAR RED Shirt / Sm-XL item
DAR RED Shirt / Sm-XL
$20

Port Authority® Women's Dry Zone® UV Micro-Mesh Polo with white DAR logo + "Yamhill Chapter" embroidered on left chest.

DAR RED Shirt / 2XL item
DAR RED Shirt / 2XL
$22

Port Authority® Women's Dry Zone® UV Micro-Mesh Polo with white DAR logo + "Yamhill Chapter" embroidered on left chest.

DAR RED Shirt / 3XL item
DAR RED Shirt / 3XL
$24

Port Authority® Women's Dry Zone® UV Micro-Mesh Polo with white DAR logo + "Yamhill Chapter" embroidered on left chest.

DAR RED Shirt / 4XL item
DAR RED Shirt / 4XL
$26

Port Authority® Women's Dry Zone® UV Micro-Mesh Polo with white DAR logo + "Yamhill Chapter" embroidered on left chest.

Name on Right Chest (SHIRTS ONLY)
$3

Font will be upper case, and match "Yamhill Chapter". Please specify what name you would like embroidered.

DAR RED Jacket / Womens Sm-XL item
DAR RED Jacket / Womens Sm-XL
$40
  • Port Authority® Women's Core Soft Shell Jacket with white DAR logo + "Yamhill Chapter" embroidered on left chest.
  • Size up for more room
DAR RED Jacket / Womens 2XL item
DAR RED Jacket / Womens 2XL
$42
  • Port Authority® Women's Core Soft Shell Jacket with white DAR logo + "Yamhill Chapter" embroidered on left chest.
  • Size up for more room
DAR RED Jacket / Womens 3XL item
DAR RED Jacket / Womens 3XL
$44
  • Port Authority® Women's Core Soft Shell Jacket with white DAR logo + "Yamhill Chapter" embroidered on left chest.
  • Size up for more room
DAR RED Jacket / Womens 4XL item
DAR RED Jacket / Womens 4XL
$46
  • Port Authority® Women's Core Soft Shell Jacket with white DAR logo + "Yamhill Chapter" embroidered on left chest.
  • Choose Mens jacket for more room
DAR RED Jacket / Mens Sm-XL item
DAR RED Jacket / Mens Sm-XL
$40
  • Port Authority® Men's Core Soft Shell Jacket with white DAR logo + "Yamhill Chapter" embroidered on left chest.
DAR RED Jacket / Mens 2XL item
DAR RED Jacket / Mens 2XL
$42
  • Port Authority® Men's Core Soft Shell Jacket with white DAR logo + "Yamhill Chapter" embroidered on left chest.
DAR RED Jacket / Mens 3XL item
DAR RED Jacket / Mens 3XL
$44
  • Port Authority® Men's Core Soft Shell Jacket with white DAR logo + "Yamhill Chapter" embroidered on left chest.
DAR RED Jacket / Mens 4XL item
DAR RED Jacket / Mens 4XL
$46
  • Port Authority® Men's Core Soft Shell Jacket with white DAR logo + "Yamhill Chapter" embroidered on left chest.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!