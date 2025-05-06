Yarmouth Chamber Of Commerce Memberships 2025

*Individual recognition at Chamber Events as a Chamber Sponsor both verbally and on event related materials. This does not include media outlets (reserved for event specific sponsorship) *Logo on Power Point Slides/Presentations when used for specific events. *Logo on Homepage of Chamber Website. *Logo on weekly newsletters, email invites and correspondence. *4 Additional Business Categories in Printed Directory. *25% Discount on Ad Opportunities ($300-800 value). *Business After Hour Fee ($200) waived when booked. *Clam Festival Banner fee ($800) waived when booked. *50% Discount on Interactive Clam Festival Marketing Opportunity.

*Individual recognition at Chamber Events as a Chamber Sponsor both verbally and on event related materials. This does not include media outlets (reserved for event specific sponsorship) *Logo on Power Point Slides/Presentations when used for specific events. *Logo on Homepage of Chamber Website. *Logo on weekly newsletters, email invites and correspondence. *4 Additional Business Categories in Printed Directory. *25% Discount on Ad Opportunities ($300-800 value). *Business After Hour Fee ($200) waived when booked. *Clam Festival Banner fee ($800) waived when booked. *50% Discount on Interactive Clam Festival Marketing Opportunity.

More details...