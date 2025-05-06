Yarmouth Chamber Of Commerce Memberships 2025

*Individual recognition at Chamber Events as a Chamber Sponsor both verbally and on event related materials.
This does not include media outlets (reserved for event specific sponsorship)
*Logo on Power Point Slides/Presentations when used for specific events.
*Logo on Homepage of Chamber Website.
*Logo on weekly newsletters, email invites and correspondence.
*4 Additional Business Categories in Printed Directory.
*25% Discount on Ad Opportunities ($300-800 value).
*Business After Hour Fee ($200) waived when booked.
*Clam Festival Banner fee ($800) waived when booked.
*50% Discount on Interactive Clam Festival Marketing Opportunity.
The Lower Falls
$2,500
Valid until March 12, 2027
*Logo on Homepage of Chamber Website.
*Logo on weekly newsletters, email invites and correspondence.
*3 Additional Business Categories in Printed Directory.
*25% Discount on Ad Opportunities ($300-800 value).
*Business After Hour Fee ($200) waived when booked.
*Clam Festival Banner fee ($800) waived when booked.
*40% Discount on Interactive Clam Festival Marketing Opportunity.
The Brickyard Hollow
$1,500
Valid until March 12, 2027
*Logo on Homepage of Chamber Website.
*Logo on weekly newsletters, email invites and correspondence.
*2 Additional Business Categories in Printed Directory.
*25% Discount on Ad Opportunities ($300-800 value).
*Business After Hour Fee ($200) waived when booked.
*Clam Festival Banner fee ($800) waived when booked.
*30% Discount on Interactive Clam Festival Marketing Opportunity.
The Upper Village
$1,000
Valid until March 12, 2027
*Logo on Homepage of Chamber Website.
*Logo on weekly newsletters, email invites and correspondence.
*1 Additional Business Categories in Printed Directory.
*25% Discount on Ad Opportunities ($300-800 value).
*Business After Hour Fee ($200) waived when booked.
*Clam Festival Banner fee ($800) waived when booked.
*20% Discount on Interactive Clam Festival Marketing Opportunity.
Large Business - 25+ Employees
$650
Valid until March 12, 2027
*50% Discount on Clam Festival Banner Fee.
*15% Discount on Ad Opportunities.
*10% Discount on Interactive Clam Festival Marketing Opportunity.
Mid-Sized Business - 15-24 Employees
$550
Valid until March 12, 2027
*40% Discount on Clam Festival Banner Fee.
*15% Discount on Ad Opportunities.
*10% Discount on Interactive Clam Festival Marketing Opportunity.
Small Business - 5-14 Employees
$450
Valid until March 12, 2027
*30% Discount on Clam Festival Banner Fee.
*15% Discount on Ad Opportunities.
*10% Discount on Interactive Clam Festival Marketing Opportunity.
Dinning Membership - Restaurants/Caterers/Lodging
$350
Valid until March 12, 2027
*20% Discount on Clam Festival Banner Fee
*15% Discount on Ad Opportunities.
*10% Discount on Interactive Clam Festival Marketing Opportunity.
Retail Dining - Limited to No Seating/Coffee Shops
$250
Valid until March 12, 2027
*15% Discount on Clam Festival Banner Fee
*15% Discount on Ad Opportunities.
*10% Discount on Interactive Clam Festival Marketing Opportunity.
Micro Business - Individual/Sole Proprietor
$150
Valid until March 12, 2027
*10% Discount on Clam Festival Banner Fee.
*15% Discount on Ad Opportunities.
*10% Discount on Interactive Clam Festival Marketing Opportunity.
Non-Profits/Volunteer Groups
$100
Valid until March 12, 2027
*10% Discount on Clam Festival Banner Fee.
*15% Discount on Ad Opportunities.
*10% Discount on Interactive Clam Festival Marketing Opportunity.
Friend of the Chamber
$50
Valid until March 12, 2027
*Web and Printed Directory Listing
*Receive Chamber newsletters, announcements and invitations
*Member-Only Access to Webpage Amenities
*NOT Eligible for Chamber BlueOptions
