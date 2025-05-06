Yarmouth Chamber Of Commerce Inc

Yarmouth Chamber Of Commerce Memberships 2025

The Meeting House
$4,000

Valid until March 12, 2027

*Individual recognition at Chamber Events as a Chamber Sponsor both verbally and on event related materials. This does not include media outlets (reserved for event specific sponsorship) *Logo on Power Point Slides/Presentations when used for specific events. *Logo on Homepage of Chamber Website. *Logo on weekly newsletters, email invites and correspondence. *4 Additional Business Categories in Printed Directory. *25% Discount on Ad Opportunities ($300-800 value). *Business After Hour Fee ($200) waived when booked. *Clam Festival Banner fee ($800) waived when booked. *50% Discount on Interactive Clam Festival Marketing Opportunity.
The Lower Falls
$2,500

Valid until March 12, 2027

*Logo on Homepage of Chamber Website. *Logo on weekly newsletters, email invites and correspondence. *3 Additional Business Categories in Printed Directory. *25% Discount on Ad Opportunities ($300-800 value). *Business After Hour Fee ($200) waived when booked. *Clam Festival Banner fee ($800) waived when booked. *40% Discount on Interactive Clam Festival Marketing Opportunity.
The Brickyard Hollow
$1,500

Valid until March 12, 2027

*Logo on Homepage of Chamber Website. *Logo on weekly newsletters, email invites and correspondence. *2 Additional Business Categories in Printed Directory. *25% Discount on Ad Opportunities ($300-800 value). *Business After Hour Fee ($200) waived when booked. *Clam Festival Banner fee ($800) waived when booked. *30% Discount on Interactive Clam Festival Marketing Opportunity.
The Upper Village
$1,000

Valid until March 12, 2027

*Logo on Homepage of Chamber Website. *Logo on weekly newsletters, email invites and correspondence. *1 Additional Business Categories in Printed Directory. *25% Discount on Ad Opportunities ($300-800 value). *Business After Hour Fee ($200) waived when booked. *Clam Festival Banner fee ($800) waived when booked. *20% Discount on Interactive Clam Festival Marketing Opportunity.
Large Business - 25+ Employees
$650

Valid until March 12, 2027

*50% Discount on Clam Festival Banner Fee. *15% Discount on Ad Opportunities. *10% Discount on Interactive Clam Festival Marketing Opportunity.
Mid-Sized Business - 15-24 Employees
$550

Valid until March 12, 2027

*40% Discount on Clam Festival Banner Fee. *15% Discount on Ad Opportunities. *10% Discount on Interactive Clam Festival Marketing Opportunity.
Small Business - 5-14 Employees
$450

Valid until March 12, 2027

*30% Discount on Clam Festival Banner Fee. *15% Discount on Ad Opportunities. *10% Discount on Interactive Clam Festival Marketing Opportunity.
Dinning Membership - Restaurants/Caterers/Lodging
$350

Valid until March 12, 2027

*20% Discount on Clam Festival Banner Fee *15% Discount on Ad Opportunities. *10% Discount on Interactive Clam Festival Marketing Opportunity.
Retail Dining - Limited to No Seating/Coffee Shops
$250

Valid until March 12, 2027

*15% Discount on Clam Festival Banner Fee *15% Discount on Ad Opportunities. *10% Discount on Interactive Clam Festival Marketing Opportunity.
Micro Business - Individual/Sole Proprietor
$150

Valid until March 12, 2027

*10% Discount on Clam Festival Banner Fee. *15% Discount on Ad Opportunities. *10% Discount on Interactive Clam Festival Marketing Opportunity.
Non-Profits/Volunteer Groups
$100

Valid until March 12, 2027

*10% Discount on Clam Festival Banner Fee. *15% Discount on Ad Opportunities. *10% Discount on Interactive Clam Festival Marketing Opportunity.
Friend of the Chamber
$50

Valid until March 12, 2027

*Web and Printed Directory Listing *Receive Chamber newsletters, announcements and invitations *Member-Only Access to Webpage Amenities *NOT Eligible for Chamber BlueOptions
