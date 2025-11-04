Yates Unicorn Ranch Ministries's Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
🏆 Prizes:
• 1st Place: Carbon-Fiber Ruger 10/22 Rifle
• 2nd Place: Winchester SXP 12-Gauge Shotgun
• 3rd Place: Custom Knife Handcrafted by Cory Yates
Thank you for supporting our mission — and good luck! 🌴🇧🇸
🏆 Prizes:
• 1st Place: Carbon-Fiber Ruger 10/22 Rifle
• 2nd Place: Winchester SXP 12-Gauge Shotgun
• 3rd Place: Custom Knife Handcrafted by Cory Yates
Thank you for supporting our mission — and good luck! 🌴🇧🇸
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