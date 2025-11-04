Yates Unicorn Ranch Ministries

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Yates Unicorn Ranch Ministries

About this raffle

Yates Unicorn Ranch Ministries's Raffle 2026

One ticket
$20

🏆 Prizes:

    •    1st Place: Carbon-Fiber Ruger 10/22 Rifle

    •    2nd Place: Winchester SXP 12-Gauge Shotgun

    •    3rd Place: Custom Knife Handcrafted by Cory Yates


Thank you for supporting our mission — and good luck! 🌴🇧🇸

3 tickets
$50

🏆 Prizes:

    •    1st Place: Carbon-Fiber Ruger 10/22 Rifle

    •    2nd Place: Winchester SXP 12-Gauge Shotgun

    •    3rd Place: Custom Knife Handcrafted by Cory Yates


Thank you for supporting our mission — and good luck! 🌴🇧🇸

Add a donation for Yates Unicorn Ranch Ministries

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!