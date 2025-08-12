Young Black Motivated Kings and Queens

Hosted by

Young Black Motivated Kings and Queens

About this event

YBMKQ University Youth Enrichment Program: After-School

7300 Ridgeview Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15235, USA

Young Explorers Fall Enrollment (Grades K-2)
$175

This ticket locks you in at General Pricing for the YBMKQ University After School Program. By reserving your spot now, you secure your child’s spot in a dynamic, engaging, and supportive after-school experience designed to inspire, educate, and empower.

Young Dreamers Fall Enrollment (Grades 3-5)
$175

This ticket locks you in at General Pricing for the YBMKQ University After School Program. By reserving your spot now, you secure your child’s spot in a dynamic, engaging, and supportive after-school experience designed to inspire, educate, and empower.

Young Leaders Fall Enrollment (Grades 6-8)
$175

This ticket locks you in at General Pricing for the YBMKQ University After School Program. By reserving your spot now, you secure your child’s spot in a dynamic, engaging, and supportive after-school experience designed to inspire, educate, and empower.

Young Scholars Fall Enrollment (Grades 9-10)
$175

This ticket locks you in at General Pricing for the YBMKQ University After School Program. By reserving your spot now, you secure your child’s spot in a dynamic, engaging, and supportive after-school experience designed to inspire, educate, and empower.

Add a donation for Young Black Motivated Kings and Queens

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!