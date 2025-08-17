Young Black Travelers

Hosted by

Young Black Travelers

About this event

YBT Goes to the Vineyard

37645 NY-25

Peconic, NY 11958, USA

General admission
Free

The outing is free to attend. Come with your picnic basket, snacks, blanket, and vibes!

Wine Tasting and Vineyard Tour
$40

Grants entry to the wine tasting and tour of the vineyard.

Portraits for Charity
$50

✨ For $50, enjoy a 10-minute personal mini-photoshoot

✨ Receive 3 edited photos + all captured images

✨ Proceeds support student study abroad efforts. 


Reserve your session today and create lasting memories while supporting a great cause!

Add a donation for Young Black Travelers

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!