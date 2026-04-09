Young Cattlemen's Association

Hosted by

Young Cattlemen's Association

About this event

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YCA Taco Tuesday SQ

Gateway Garden

Add a donation for Young Cattlemen's Association

$

1 Lunch Plate item
1 Lunch Plate
$15

This donation amount includes ONE free lunch plate of tacos, rice and beans on the day of the event!

2 Lunch Plates item
2 Lunch Plates
$28

This donation amount includes TWO free lunch plate of tacos, rice and beans on the day of the event!

3 Lunch Plates item
3 Lunch Plates
$39

This donation amount includes THREE free lunch plate of tacos, rice and beans on the day of the event!

4 Lunch Plates item
4 Lunch Plates
$48

This donation amount includes FOUR free lunch plate of tacos, rice and beans on the day of the event!

6 lunch plates item
6 lunch plates
$68
8 lunch plates item
8 lunch plates
$82

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