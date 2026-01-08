YCA Taco Tuesday WQ

Hosted by
About this event
$
This donation amount includes ONE free lunch plate of tacos, rice and beans on the day of the event!
This donation amount includes TWO free lunch plate of tacos, rice and beans on the day of the event!
This donation amount includes THREE free lunch plate of tacos, rice and beans on the day of the event!
This donation amount includes FOUR free lunch plate of tacos, rice and beans on the day of the event!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!