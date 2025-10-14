YCAR Charitable Foundation Scholarship Fund Raffle

- Casserole Dish Cocotte
- Festive Christmas Kitchen Towels
- Wooden Kitchen Spoon
- $10 Gift Card to The Diner
- $10 Gift Card to Nikki Jane’s Boutique
Items donated by: Esther Stewart & Laura Oviatt & YCAR
-Cozy Fuzzy Blanket
-Bottle of Wine
-Set of Elegant Wine Glasses
-Scented Candle
-Stylish Wood Coasters
-Gourmet Chocolate Truffles
-Classic Almond Roca
-Decorative “Home” Sign
-$10 Gift Certificate to 'The Diner'
-$10 Nikki Jane’s Boutique Certificate
Presented in a Beautiful Oversized Gift Basket. Donated by Bobbi Jenkins and Blanca Gonzalez & YCAR
A festive fall-themed bouquet featuring a charming mix of seasonal flowers, foliage, and mini bottles of your favorite spirits — the perfect blend of beauty and fun!
Please note: the photo shown is from a previous year. The winning item will be made after the raffle and will closely resemble the photo, though slight variations may occur.
Generously donated by Jeff Mason with Marsh McLennan Agency.
A 2 night stay at the Waters Edge Condominiums on the Oregon coast beach front in the Historic Downtown Taft district. This is a two bedroom, one bath condo that sleeps 6 with a beautiful view of the Silitz Bay and Ocean. Subject to availability. Donated by Trisha House. Contact details provided to winner.
-Elegant Charcuterie Board
-Festive Cocktail Napkins
-Cozy Autumn-Scented Candle
-Pair of Stylish Wine Glasses
-Bottle of 2019 Argyle Brut
-Sleek Wine Stopper
-Elegant black raven décor piece
-Stylish topiary matches for your fall candles
-Stacked pumpkin felt trivet – handcrafted from 100% wool
-Acorn stacked taper candles for a cozy autumn glow
-Adorable ceramic pumpkin toothpick holder
-Festive ghost cocktail napkins
-Soft 30x30 flour sack kitchen towel
-Cozy fall-themed hand towels
-Two bags of gourmet pasta
-Baked brie with honey and pecans
-Charming ceramic pumpkin décor
-Festive fall apron for your holiday baking
-Autumn baking cup set
-Pumpkin spice covered pretzels
-Cocoa pistachio biscotti for cozy coffee moments
-Wood-handled silicone leaf utensils
-Live-edge wood coasters for a rustic touch
-Autumn candy corn mix
-Elegant ceramic baking dish
-Maple pecan yogurt covered pretzels
-Seasonal pot holders
And dishes are dishwasher safe!
Donated by: Stephanie FIndley and wine by Heather Acker
Items donated by Shannon Howard
Items donated by: Esther Stewart, Laura Oviatt, Stephanie Findley & YCAR
Items donated by Laura Oviatt and Stephanie Findley
