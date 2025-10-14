YCAR Charitable Foundation Scholarship Fund Raffle

Holiday Kitchen & Local Treats Bundle item
Holiday Kitchen & Local Treats Bundle
$2

- Casserole Dish Cocotte

- Festive Christmas Kitchen Towels

- Wooden Kitchen Spoon

- $10 Gift Card to The Diner

- $10 Gift Card to Nikki Jane’s Boutique

 

Items donated by: Esther Stewart & Laura Oviatt & YCAR

Relax & Unwind Gift Set item
Relax & Unwind Gift Set
$2

-Cozy Fuzzy Blanket

-Bottle of Wine

-Set of Elegant Wine Glasses

-Scented Candle

-Stylish Wood Coasters

-Gourmet Chocolate Truffles

-Classic Almond Roca

-Decorative “Home” Sign

-$10 Gift Certificate to 'The Diner'

-$10 Nikki Jane’s Boutique Certificate


Presented in a Beautiful Oversized Gift Basket. Donated by Bobbi Jenkins and Blanca Gonzalez & YCAR

Fall Booze Bouquet item
Fall Booze Bouquet
$2

A festive fall-themed bouquet featuring a charming mix of seasonal flowers, foliage, and mini bottles of your favorite spirits — the perfect blend of beauty and fun!


Please note: the photo shown is from a previous year. The winning item will be made after the raffle and will closely resemble the photo, though slight variations may occur.


Generously donated by Jeff Mason with Marsh McLennan Agency.

2 Night Stay at Beach Front Condo item
2 Night Stay at Beach Front Condo
$2

A 2 night stay at the Waters Edge Condominiums on the Oregon coast beach front in the Historic Downtown Taft district. This is a two bedroom, one bath condo that sleeps 6 with a beautiful view of the Silitz Bay and Ocean. Subject to availability. Donated by Trisha House. Contact details provided to winner.

First Federal Fall Basket item
First Federal Fall Basket
$2

-Elegant Charcuterie Board

-Festive Cocktail Napkins

-Cozy Autumn-Scented Candle

-Pair of Stylish Wine Glasses

-Bottle of 2019 Argyle Brut

-Sleek Wine Stopper

La Bella Casa Fall Basket item
La Bella Casa Fall Basket
$2

-Elegant black raven décor piece

-Stylish topiary matches for your fall candles

-Stacked pumpkin felt trivet – handcrafted from 100% wool

-Acorn stacked taper candles for a cozy autumn glow

-Adorable ceramic pumpkin toothpick holder

-Festive ghost cocktail napkins

-Soft 30x30 flour sack kitchen towel

Ticor Fall Decor and Food Basket item
Ticor Fall Decor and Food Basket
$2

-Cozy fall-themed hand towels

-Two bags of gourmet pasta

-Baked brie with honey and pecans

-Charming ceramic pumpkin décor

-Festive fall apron for your holiday baking

-Autumn baking cup set

-Pumpkin spice covered pretzels

-Cocoa pistachio biscotti for cozy coffee moments

-Wood-handled silicone leaf utensils

-Live-edge wood coasters for a rustic touch

-Autumn candy corn mix

-Elegant ceramic baking dish

-Maple pecan yogurt covered pretzels

-Seasonal pot holders

Red Berry Golden Gourmet Indulgence item
Red Berry Golden Gourmet Indulgence
$2
  • Elegant Gold Wire Pear Basket
  • Fine Bottle of Wine
  • $10 Gift Card to
  • $10 Nikki Jane’s Boutique Gift Card
  • Smoked Garlic-Stuffed Olives
  • Extera Fine Gherkins
  • Sundried Tomato Spread
  • Cheese Bread Straws
  • Parmesan, Garlic & Herb Crackers
  • White Ceramic Serving Dish with Gold Accents
  • White Ceramic Serving Tray with Gold Accents
  • Set of 4 White Ceramic Tidbit Plates with Gold Accents
  • Set of 4 Gold Spreaders
  • Uncured Pepperoni
  • White Ceramic Ramekin
  • White Ceramic Cracker Dish with Gold Accents
  • Truffle-Flavored Balsamic Glaze

And dishes are dishwasher safe!

Donated by: Stephanie FIndley and wine by Heather Acker

Shannon Howard Bark Basket item
Shannon Howard Bark Basket
$2
  • Cozy Dog Harness & Matching Leash
  • Set of 3 Fun Dog Toys
  • Metal Organizer Tray with 3 Dog-Print Canisters
  • Plush Dog Bed
  • $100 Adoption Gift Certificate to Paw Saved Rescue
  • Cute Bear Plush Toy
  • Dog Waste Bag Roll
  • Assortment of Gourmet Dog Treats
  • Soft Dog Towel

Items donated by Shannon Howard

Festive Winter Retreat item
Festive Winter Retreat
$2
  • Woven White Rope Basket
  • Balsam Fir & Vanilla Mahogany Candles
  • Fuzzy White Christmas Blanket
  • Bottle of Wine
  • Blue & White Striped Canister
  • $10 Diner Gift Card
  • $10 Nikki Janes Boutique Gift Certificate
  • Churro Cookies

Items donated by: Esther Stewart, Laura Oviatt, Stephanie Findley & YCAR

Winter Warm-Up Treats item
Winter Warm-Up Treats
$2
  • Organic Whole Bean Coffee
  • Sweet & Salty Hazelnuts
  • Festive Tea Towel
  • Small Metal Scoop
  • Assortment of 4 Premium Teas
  • Honey Stir Stick & Jar of Honey
  • White Chocolate Torani Syrup
  • Set of 2 Mikasa Stoneware Mugs
  • Peppermint Stirrers
  • Christmas Shortbread Cookies
  • Silly Cow Farms Hot Cocoa Mix

Items donated by Laura Oviatt and Stephanie Findley

