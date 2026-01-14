32nd CFC Youth USA National Conference

All early bird registrants will be entered into an online raffle draw for Nike/Adidas/Columbia store passes. The raffle draw date will be announced at a later time. Winners will be notified via email. Registration fee includes 3 days / 2 nights (room accommodations on campus), five meals (Friday dinner to Sunday breakfast), conference t-shirt and linens set (includes top and bottom cover, pillow, pillow case, towel and wash cloth) and conference materials. In addition, just to clarify, the conference program will start on Friday, July 31 at 8:00am Pacific Daylight Time and will end on Sunday, Aug 2 at 1:00pm Pacific Daylight Time.