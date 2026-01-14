Couples for Christ Oregon

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Couples for Christ Oregon

About this event

32nd CFC Youth USA National Conference

5000 N Willamette Blvd

Portland, OR 97203, USA

Early Bird Registration
$289
Available until Apr 15

All early bird registrants will be entered into an online raffle draw for Nike/Adidas/Columbia store passes. The raffle draw date will be announced at a later time. Winners will be notified via email. Registration fee includes 3 days / 2 nights (room accommodations on campus), five meals (Friday dinner to Sunday breakfast), conference t-shirt and linens set (includes top and bottom cover, pillow, pillow case, towel and wash cloth) and conference materials. In addition, just to clarify, the conference program will start on Friday, July 31 at 8:00am Pacific Daylight Time and will end on Sunday, Aug 2 at 1:00pm Pacific Daylight Time.

32nd CFC Youth USA National Conference Registration
$299

Registration fee includes 3 days / 2 nights (room accommodations on campus), five meals (Friday dinner to Sunday breakfast), conference t-shirt and linens set (includes top and bottom cover, pillow, pillow case, towel and wash cloth) and conference materials. In addition, just to clarify, the conference program will start on Friday, July 31 at 8:00am Pacific Daylight Time and will end on Sunday, Aug 2 at 1:00pm Pacific Daylight Time.

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