Young Catholic Professionals

Offered by

Young Catholic Professionals

YCP Seattle Shop

Rosary item
Rosary
$30

Beautifully handcrafted on the West Coast, our Catholic rosaries feature the signature Young Catholic Professionals colors as a bold reminder to live your faith with purpose. Designed for daily prayer and professional life, they’re a meaningful way to carry your mission with you wherever you go.

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Stemless Wine Glass - 15 oz item
Stemless Wine Glass - 15 oz
$12

Raise a glass with purpose — these YCP Seattle stemless wine glasses celebrate faith, fellowship, and the joy of community for young Catholic professionals. Perfect for events or everyday use, they’re a meaningful way to toast to God’s blessings while living out your mission to “Work in Witness for Christ.”

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Soft Cover Journal item
Soft Cover Journal
$5

Capture your thoughts, prayers, and goals in our soft-cover YCP journal — designed for young Catholic professionals seeking intentional reflection and spiritual growth. With a durable, portable design and mission-inspired style, it’s the perfect companion for daily prayer, planning, and purposeful living.

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Tote Bag
$10
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!