YCSC Goals & Rolls Bunco Tournament

About this event
Enter the tournament for you chance to win awesome prizes 🏆. (Players must be 21 or over OR 16 and older with parent to accept prizes)
Enjoy the party but not a tournament player. ages 16 on up
Kids 5-16 years. Parent signed waiver required. Kids will not be allowed under the overhang (Arena) where Bunco game is being held. We will have volunteer youth mentors monitoring the youth field games area. (Tips encouraged night of event!❤️)
It’s going to be a big night, so reserve your VIP parking spot in the soccer parking lot.
Only 30 cases total made of this stunning Spanish white varietal. Reserve yours today to enjoy or take home. (3 bottle limit pp) Glass pours available at event for $15.
Only 60 cases total made of this beautiful Pinot noir. Reserve yours today to enjoy or take home. (6 bottle limit pp) Glass pours available at event for $20
Enjoy delicious Femme Ferments and Utopia wines in you own beautiful take-hone logo’d Riedel glassware. Great wine deserves a great glass!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!