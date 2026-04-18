Hosted by

Yamhill-carlton Education Foundation Inc

About this event

YCSC Goals & Rolls Bunco Tournament

101 W Monroe St

Carlton, OR 97111, USA

Tournament Player
$20

Enter the tournament for you chance to win awesome prizes 🏆. (Players must be 21 or over OR 16 and older with parent to accept prizes)

Non-Tournament Attendee Ticket
$10

Enjoy the party but not a tournament player. ages 16 on up

Youth Field Games
$5

Kids 5-16 years. Parent signed waiver required. Kids will not be allowed under the overhang (Arena) where Bunco game is being held. We will have volunteer youth mentors monitoring the youth field games area. (Tips encouraged night of event!❤️)

VIP Parking
$20

It’s going to be a big night, so reserve your VIP parking spot in the soccer parking lot.

2024 Albariño (our Inagural wine) 750 ml bottle
$45

Only 30 cases total made of this stunning Spanish white varietal. Reserve yours today to enjoy or take home. (3 bottle limit pp) Glass pours available at event for $15.

2024 Pinot noir 750 ml bottle
$55

Only 60 cases total made of this beautiful Pinot noir. Reserve yours today to enjoy or take home. (6 bottle limit pp) Glass pours available at event for $20

Stemless Riedel Glass
$6

Enjoy delicious Femme Ferments and Utopia wines in you own beautiful take-hone logo’d Riedel glassware. Great wine deserves a great glass!

Add a donation for Yamhill-carlton Education Foundation Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!