YDA 2026 SUMMER ADVENTURES

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Tuesday, July 7th (11:30 - 3:00 PM)
Topgolf isn’t just golf — it’s a whole vibe. Picture this: you're hitting microchipped balls at massive glowing targets while music plays, lights flash, and your friends cheer you on. There are comfy hangout bays, delicious food, and golf games that keep the competition fun. Includes lunch: Cheeseburger sliders, mini chicken corndogs, tater tots, fruit, dipping sauces, and fountain beverages.
Wednesday, July 8th (11:00 - 4:30 PM)
Spend the day exploring ropes courses, bumper boats, mini golf, and rock climbing. Whether you're racing your friends, testing your skills, or just enjoying the sunshine, there’s never a dull moment at Bayville. Lunch includes: Burger, chicken fingers, or pizza, fries, and a drink. Bring extra money if you want to play in the arcade.
Tuesday, July 14th (11:00 - 3:00 PM)
Jump, flip, and have an unforgettable time at Sky Zone Deer Park! This high-energy trip is perfect for hanging out with friends, bouncing on wall-to-wall trampolines, and trying out awesome attractions like dodgeball, foam pits, and ninja courses. Lunch: Pizza & drink.
ADDITONAL DIGITAL WAIVER REQUIRED
Thursday July 16th (8:00 - 4:00 PM)
Enjoy fun in the sun at one of Long Island’s most beautiful beaches, just a ferry ride away! Bring towels, surf/body boards, sunscreen, frisbees, or anything you will want for a day at the beach. Participants are responsible for bringing their own lunch. There is a snack bar with limited options available - please bring money if you wish to purchase something.
*Participants must be able to swim to attend this trip*
Tuesday, July 21st (9:00 - 5:00 PM)
Spend the day at this fun-filled water park. Outside beverages and food may NOT be brought into the park. Bring sunscreen, a towel, a bathing suit, a sweatshirt, and money for snacks. Youth may use the park independently and are not required to stay with staff, however, they must check in with staff at specified times and locations. A staff member will always be available at the specified location throughout the day. Rain or shine.
*Splish Splash is now cashless. Participants can transfer cash free of charge onto a card, use it throughout the park, and if there is money left over, use it anywhere else that cards are accepted.
Lunch: two pizza slices, ice cream cup, fountain soda.
If you wish to opt out of the lunch option and send your child with money to purchase their own lunch of choice, please email [email protected] to receive a $15 refund
*Participants must be able to swim to attend this trip*
No outside foods or beverages are allowed within Splish Splash besides unopened bottles of water.
Wednesday, July 22nd (11:30 - 5:00 PM)
Learn how to make sushi with hands-on instruction for assembling signature Benihana rolls, including the California Roll and Shrimp Crunchy Roll. Benihana will serve each participant a complimentary beverage, edamame, and shrimp tempura before the class kicks off. Also includes a complimentary Benihana apron, Sushi Dessert Treat, and a Certificate of Achievement, plus a commemorative photo. Play on at Dave & Buster's for an afternoon of fun with a $20 game card with unlimited video-play games! Games are half-priced on Wednesdays.
Thursday, July 23rd (11:00 - 4:00 PM)
BRAND NEW TO DEER PARK: Level up your Adventure with a trip to Main Event Deer Park! With the Teen All Access package, you’ll get unlimited fun—from bowling and laser tag to arcade games and more. Lunch: 2 slices of pizza and a soft drink.
MUST BE 48 INCHES OR TALLER TO PARTICIPATE
Tuesday, August 4th (12:30 - 5:00 PM)
Enjoy hibachi lunch then catch a movie at AMC theater. Movie title and trip time are subject to change and ticket availability. Lunch: Choice of hibachi veggie, chicken, steak, shrimp, scallop, or salmon lunch. Participants are responsible for purchasing their snacks at the movie theater.
Wednesday, August 5th (11:00 - 2:00 PM)
Learn how to sew a one-of-a-kind, beginner-level drawstring bag in just 2 hours. Choose fabric and materials needed, and learn all you need to know about a sewing machine! Lunch: slice of pizza, water, and ice cream.
Thursday, August 6th (11:00 - 4:00 PM)
Enjoy a day of fun at Tiki Action Park! Includes: miniature golf, two go-kart races, an arcade card, lunch, and ice cream. Participants can choose between two slices of pizza or two hot dogs and a drink for lunch - don't forget the ice cream!
THERE IS AN ADDITIONAL WAIVER FOR THIS PROGRAM
58 INCH HEIGHT REQUIREMENT TO DRIVE A SINGLE RIDER CART - shorter must ride with a staff member
Tuesday, August 11th (12:30 - 6:00 PM)
Board the Captain Whitaker from Captree State Park and set sail! The Great South Bay is home to some of the best Bass, Fluke, and Porgy you will ever find! Poles and bait are provided. Please pack snacks, sunscreen, a hat, and seasickness remedy if needed. Lunch includes a choice of cold sub, chips, and water from Jersey Mikes. You will receive an email after registration for the lunch order. You may also bring a packed lunch.
Wednesday, August 12th (11:30 - 2:30 PM)
Get creative on our Adventure to Claytime in Huntington! At this fun paint-your-own pottery event, you’ll customize and decorate your own unique piece with tons of colors and styles to choose from. Piece options include: banks, boxes, a mug, a bowl, a plate, and figurines. Lunch: slice of pizza and water.
Thursday, August 13th (10:30 - 2:30 PM)
Saddle up for an unforgettable trip to Parkview Riding Center! Enjoy a guided horseback trail ride, perfect for beginners and experienced riders alike. It’s a great chance to relax, connect with nature, and share a unique adventure with friends. Lunch: choice of combo meal with drink from Chick-fil-A or Chipotle.
HELMET REQUIRED TO RIDE - YOU MAY USE A FITTED BIKE HELMET - OR HELMET PROVIDED BY CENTER. PANTS OR LEGGINGS RECOMMENDED, MUST WEAR SNEAKERS OR BOOTS
THERE IS AN ADDITIONAL WAIVER FOR THIS PROGRAM
Monday August 17th (4:00 - 10:00 PM)
Spend the evening at Long Island’s own amusement park! Youth may use the park independently and are not required to stay with staff; however, they must check in with staff at specified times and locations. A staff member will always be available at the specified location throughout the day. Rain or shine, pending park opens.
*** NO FOOD INCLUDED– PARTICIPANTS MUST BRING MONEY TO PURCHASE FOOD***
Tuesday, August 18th (8:00 - 4:00 PM)
Enjoy fun in the sun at one of Long Island’s most beautiful beaches, just a ferry ride away! Bring towels, surf/body boards, sunscreen, frisbees, or anything you will want for a day at the beach. Participants are responsible for bringing their own lunch. There is a snack bar with limited options available - please bring money if you wish to purchase something.
*Participants must be able to swim to attend this trip*
Wednesday, August 19th (11:00 - 3:30 PM)
Light up with fun at Fire & Wixx to make your own 8 oz. candle. Pick your vessel, color wax, and fragrance. Once it dries, you get to decorate with wax melts, crystals and glitter. Lunch: slice of pizza and drink.
Thursday, August 20th (10:30 - 2:00 PM)
Reach new heights at Gravity Vault in Melville! Challenge yourself on exciting rock climbing walls for all skill levels, race your friends to the top, and build confidence while having a blast. Whether you’re a first-timer or a pro, it’s the perfect mix of fun, fitness, and adventure! Lunch: slice of pizza and water bottle.
Must wear sneakers - pants or leggings recommended.
ADDITONAL DIGITAL WAIVER REQUIRED
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