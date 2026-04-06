YDA 2026 SUMMER ADVENTURES

Tuesday, July 21st (9:00 - 5:00 PM)





Spend the day at this fun-filled water park. Outside beverages and food may NOT be brought into the park. Bring sunscreen, a towel, a bathing suit, a sweatshirt, and money for snacks. Youth may use the park independently and are not required to stay with staff, however, they must check in with staff at specified times and locations. A staff member will always be available at the specified location throughout the day. Rain or shine.

*Splish Splash is now cashless. Participants can transfer cash free of charge onto a card, use it throughout the park, and if there is money left over, use it anywhere else that cards are accepted.

Lunch: two pizza slices, ice cream cup, fountain soda.





If you wish to opt out of the lunch option and send your child with money to purchase their own lunch of choice, please email [email protected] to receive a $15 refund



*Participants must be able to swim to attend this trip*





No outside foods or beverages are allowed within Splish Splash besides unopened bottles of water.



