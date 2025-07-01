YDC's Got Talent - Aqua Park Day Pass

Hosted by
YDC SPECIAL! ONLY $25 with Coupon Code YDC2025. Aqua Park Day Pass: Usually $35 per person. Includes Beach Access, Wibit (floating obstacle courses), and waterslides. (Add a donation below to vote for your favorite performer) (each discounted ticket will require separate transactions to utilize the discount code)
YDC SPECIAL! Staff Appreciation free for YDC team members. Each team member will receive a free Aqua Park Day Pass: Usually $35 per person. Includes Beach Access, Wibit (floating obstacle courses), and waterslides. (Add a donation below to vote for your favorite performer)
YDC staff are eligible to purchase additional Aqua Park passes for $10! Coupon Code Required. Each discounted pass will require multiple transactions for purchase
Vote for your favorite YDC performer! Every $1 = 1 Vote—and every vote helps support year-round youth programs!💰 Fundraising Champions – The top performer from each site who raises the most money for YDC. Winners advance to the grand finale and a life-changing 5-day music camp with Say It With Music producers!
