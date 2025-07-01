Youth Development Company

YDC's Got Talent - Aqua Park Day Pass

Lake Arvesta south haven

Aqua Park Day Pass Special
$35

YDC SPECIAL! ONLY $25 with Coupon Code YDC2025. Aqua Park Day Pass: Usually $35 per person. Includes Beach Access, Wibit (floating obstacle courses), and waterslides. (Add a donation below to vote for your favorite performer) (each discounted ticket will require separate transactions to utilize the discount code)

Staff Appreciation Pass -
$35

YDC SPECIAL! Staff Appreciation free for YDC team members. Each team member will receive a free Aqua Park Day Pass: Usually $35 per person. Includes Beach Access, Wibit (floating obstacle courses), and waterslides. (Add a donation below to vote for your favorite performer)

Staff Discount Pass
$35

YDC staff are eligible to purchase additional Aqua Park passes for $10! Coupon Code Required. Each discounted pass will require multiple transactions for purchase

YDC Youth Performer 1 Vote
$1

Vote for your favorite YDC performer! Every $1 = 1 Vote—and every vote helps support year-round youth programs!💰 Fundraising Champions – The top performer from each site who raises the most money for YDC. Winners advance to the grand finale and a life-changing 5-day music camp with Say It With Music producers!

YDC Youth Performer 10 Votes
$10

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!