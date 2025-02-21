Kidzapaloozaorg
YEA! for 9th & 10th graders (Youth Entrepreneurship Academy)
316 Vernon St STE 110
Roseville, CA 95678, USA
Student Ticket
$250
This includes a presentation for family and community, a Business pitch, and an Entrepreneurship mindset.
This includes a presentation for family and community, a Business pitch, and an Entrepreneurship mindset.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Scholarship
free
Pay what you can—contact
[email protected]
for application
Pay what you can—contact
[email protected]
for application
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout