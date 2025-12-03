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About this event
Starting bid
Title: Virtual Healing: Securitite
Artist: Melanie Clemmons
Media: Lenticular Print
Size: 20”x20”
Year: 2019
Starting bid
Title: Cups by Shaq
Artist: Zak Loyd
Media: stereogram, framed
Size: 18”x23”
Year: 2020
Starting bid
Title: CORE.4
Artist: Eric Trich
Media: 3D printed PLA sculpture with resin coat
Size:
Year: 2024
Starting bid
Title: Printer's Proof
Artist: Shawn Saumell
Media: archival pigment on brushed aluminum
Size: 12"x12"
Year: 2020
"If you build it...dream on"
Starting bid
Title: Mixed Signals
Artist: Kristen Cochran
Media: sculpture
Size: 2" x1.25" x 0.5"
Year: 2025
Starting bid
Title: The Gaze Returns
Artist: Zack Nguyen
Media: sculptural painting, mixed media
Year: 2025
"This sculptural painting in mixed media translates Zack Nguyen's video performance Eyes See Me into a tactile filed of reflection and presence. Combining performance print, resin, chrome powder, and 3D printed elements, the work materializes the act of seeing as both surface and depth. Layers of reflective resin and chrome catch and distort light, creating shifting perspectives that mirror the fluid nature of selfhood. Embedded forms emerge and recede, suggesting an inner dialogue between observer and observed stillness and movement."
Starting bid
Title: 35mm (I)
Artist: Jesse Jackson IV
Media: signed 35mm mounted film positives
Year: 2023
"These four images represent Jesse's early interrogation of ephemerality as a key element of his photographic practice. Made during a period of five days of aimless wandering, these objects are photographic positives, and as such are unique expressions of individual moments in time."
Starting bid
Title: 35mm (II)
Artist: Jesse Jackson IV
Media: signed 35mm mounted film positives
Year: 2023
"These four images represent Jesse's early interrogation of ephemerality as a key element of his photographic practice. Made during a period of five days of aimless wandering, these objects are photographic positives, and as such are unique expressions of individual moments in time."
Starting bid
Title: 35mm (III)
Artist: Jesse Jackson IV
Media: signed 35mm mounted film positives
Year: 2023
"These four images represent Jesse's early interrogation of ephemerality as a key element of his photographic practice. Made during a period of five days of aimless wandering, these objects are photographic positives, and as such are unique expressions of individual moments in time."
Starting bid
Title: 35mm (IV)
Artist: Jesse Jackson IV
Media: signed 35mm mounted film positives
Year: 2023
"These four images represent Jesse's early interrogation of ephemerality as a key element of his photographic practice. Made during a period of five days of aimless wandering, these objects are photographic positives, and as such are unique expressions of individual moments in time."
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