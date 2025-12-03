Title: The Gaze Returns

Artist: Zack Nguyen

Media: sculptural painting, mixed media

Year: 2025





"This sculptural painting in mixed media translates Zack Nguyen's video performance Eyes See Me into a tactile filed of reflection and presence. Combining performance print, resin, chrome powder, and 3D printed elements, the work materializes the act of seeing as both surface and depth. Layers of reflective resin and chrome catch and distort light, creating shifting perspectives that mirror the fluid nature of selfhood. Embedded forms emerge and recede, suggesting an inner dialogue between observer and observed stillness and movement."