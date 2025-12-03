New Media Contemporary
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New Media Contemporary

About this event

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YEAR 2.

Virtual Healing: Securitite item
Virtual Healing: Securitite
$222

Starting bid

Title: Virtual Healing: Securitite

Artist: Melanie Clemmons

Media: Lenticular Print

Size: 20”x20”

Year: 2019

Cups by Shaq item
Cups by Shaq
$230

Starting bid

Title: Cups by Shaq

Artist: Zak Loyd

Media: stereogram, framed

Size: 18”x23”

Year: 2020

CORE.4 item
CORE.4
$300

Starting bid

Title: CORE.4

Artist: Eric Trich

Media: 3D printed PLA sculpture with resin coat

Size:

Year: 2024

Printer's Proof item
Printer's Proof
$200

Starting bid

Title: Printer's Proof

Artist: Shawn Saumell

Media: archival pigment on brushed aluminum

Size: 12"x12"

Year: 2020


"If you build it...dream on"

Mixed Signals (multiport) item
Mixed Signals (multiport) item
Mixed Signals (multiport)
$150

Starting bid

Title: Mixed Signals

Artist: Kristen Cochran

Media: sculpture

Size: 2" x1.25" x 0.5"

Year: 2025

The Gaze Returns item
The Gaze Returns
$200

Starting bid

Title: The Gaze Returns

Artist: Zack Nguyen

Media: sculptural painting, mixed media

Year: 2025


"This sculptural painting in mixed media translates Zack Nguyen's video performance Eyes See Me into a tactile filed of reflection and presence. Combining performance print, resin, chrome powder, and 3D printed elements, the work materializes the act of seeing as both surface and depth. Layers of reflective resin and chrome catch and distort light, creating shifting perspectives that mirror the fluid nature of selfhood. Embedded forms emerge and recede, suggesting an inner dialogue between observer and observed stillness and movement."

35mm (I) item
35mm (I) item
35mm (I)
$200

Starting bid

Title: 35mm (I)
Artist: Jesse Jackson IV
Media: signed 35mm mounted film positives

Year: 2023

"These four images represent Jesse's early interrogation of ephemerality as a key element of his photographic practice. Made during a period of five days of aimless wandering, these objects are photographic positives, and as such are unique expressions of individual moments in time."

35mm (II) item
35mm (II) item
35mm (II)
$200

Starting bid

Title: 35mm (II)
Artist: Jesse Jackson IV
Media: signed 35mm mounted film positives

Year: 2023

"These four images represent Jesse's early interrogation of ephemerality as a key element of his photographic practice. Made during a period of five days of aimless wandering, these objects are photographic positives, and as such are unique expressions of individual moments in time."

35mm (III) item
35mm (III) item
35mm (III)
$200

Starting bid

Title: 35mm (III)
Artist: Jesse Jackson IV
Media: signed 35mm mounted film positives

Year: 2023

"These four images represent Jesse's early interrogation of ephemerality as a key element of his photographic practice. Made during a period of five days of aimless wandering, these objects are photographic positives, and as such are unique expressions of individual moments in time."

35mm IV item
35mm IV item
35mm IV
$200

Starting bid

Title: 35mm (IV)
Artist: Jesse Jackson IV
Media: signed 35mm mounted film positives

Year: 2023

"These four images represent Jesse's early interrogation of ephemerality as a key element of his photographic practice. Made during a period of five days of aimless wandering, these objects are photographic positives, and as such are unique expressions of individual moments in time."

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