PowHer Networking Group

Hosted by

PowHer Networking Group

About this event

Year End Celebration - Reflection & Recognition

525 6th St

Sioux City, IA 51101, USA

Existing Annual Member
Free
Members only

For current PowHer members. Includes access to this month's event as part of your annual membership.

 

Not a member yet? Choose the Drop-In ticket to join us today or become a full annual member for year-round access.

New Annual Member
$300

Welcome to PowHer!

Includes 12 months of PowHer programming, monthly events, and quarterly social hours.

Drop-In Ticket
$30

Includes access to this month's scheduled PowHer program, speaker, networking, and lunch.


Love PowHer? Your $30 can be applied toward an annual membership when you join.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!