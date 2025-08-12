Hosted by

Year-Round Chamber Sponsorship Opportunities

BEST OF PREMIER SPONSOR
$1,500

Sponsor our biggest event of the year! This event honors and recognizes extraordinary individuals in our communities. This sponsorship includes 8 BEST OF tickets. Choose to be a TICKET, DESSERT, MEDIA or TABLE Sponsor. Signage at the event. Social Media recognition & you will be recognized during the awards and your business name will be in the brochure.

BEST OF DIAMOND SPONSOR
$1,000

Sponsor our biggest event of the year! This event honors and recognizes extraordinary individuals in our communities. This sponsorship includes 6 BEST OF tickets. Signage w/ logo at the event, social media recognition and your business name will be in the brochure.

BEST OF GOLD SPONSOR
$750

Sponsor our biggest event of the year! This event honors and recognizes extraordinary individuals in our communities. This sponsorship includes 4 BEST OF tickets. Signage w/ logo at the event, social media recognition and your business name will be in the brochure.

BEST OF PLATINUM SPONSOR
$500

Sponsor our biggest event of the year! This event honors and recognizes extraordinary individuals in our communities. This sponsorship includes 2 BEST OF tickets, social media recognition and your business name will be in the brochure.

BEST OF SILVER SPONSOR
$250

Sponsor our biggest event of the year! This event honors and recognizes extraordinary individuals in our communities. This sponsorship includes 1 BEST OF ticket, social media recognition and your business name will be in the brochure.

SKIP DAY SCRAMBLE HOLE SPONSOR
$100

Sponsor a hole at our annual Skip Day Scramble Golf Outing!

SKIP DAY SCRAMBLE 3 HOLE SPONSOR
$250

Sponsor 3 holes at our annual Skip Day Scramble Golf Outing!

SKIP DAY SCRAMBLE DINNER SPONSOR
$700

Sponsor the dinner for our annual Skip Day Scramble Golf Outing. Includes golf for four at no cost, signage w/ logo by the dinner table, social media recognition & recognized during awards.

Fall Crawl 2025
$25

$25 to be on the Map & Passport with your business promotion.


The Fall Crawl is a self-guided seasonal adventure running throughout October. Locals and visitors will use a Map & Passport to explore participating businesses across Birch Run and Bridgeport, collecting stamps and discovering deals, treats, or activities at each stop

TRUCKS, TRUNKS & TREATS
Free

Location: Birch Run Speedway
Date: Saturday, 10/25/25

Time: 1 PM – 4 PM

Be part of the community event by registering a vehicle to decorate and hand our candy to over 1,500 kids.

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/trucks-trunks-and-treats-2025-trunk-registration

COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS
Free

SPONSOR a family.

DONATE money to buy gifts.

DONATE wrapping paper.

HOST A TREE to put tags on for the community to participate.

