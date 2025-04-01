Puertorrican Culture Preservation

Hosted by

Puertorrican Culture Preservation

About this event

2025 Year round Sponsorship Opportunity!

Platinum Package Sponsor item
Platinum Package Sponsor
$10,000
● Banner on front of stage ● Acknowledgement as Platinum Level Sponsor on our webpage and on social media for all events mentioned. ● Sponsor “call out” by our events MC on stage ● Festival (size 10x10) Space August 3rd ● Parade Space and Flag Raising August 3rd ● LV Children Festival space 10x10 June 7th ● Back to School Space 10x10 August 16th ● Leadership Coronation Gala 2 Tickets July 13th ● Your business link in the webpage. ● 5 minutes on stage
Gold Package Sponsor item
Gold Package Sponsor
$6,500
● Sponsor “call out” by our event MC on stage ● Acknowledgement as Gold Level Sponsor on our webpage and on social media. ● Banner expose ● Space in Festival August 3rd ● Space in the Parade August 3rd
Silver Package Sponsor item
Silver Package Sponsor
$4,500
● Acknowledgement as Silver Level Sponsor on our webpage and on social media. ● Space in Festival August 3rd
Bronze Package Sponsor item
Bronze Package Sponsor
$2,500
● Acknowledgement as Bronze Level Sponsor on our webpage and in social media.
Add a donation for Puertorrican Culture Preservation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!