2025 Year round Sponsorship Opportunity!

● Banner on front of stage
● Acknowledgement as Platinum Level Sponsor on our webpage and on social media for all events
mentioned.
● Sponsor “call out” by our events MC on stage
● Festival (size 10x10) Space August 3rd
● Parade Space and Flag Raising August 3rd
● LV Children Festival space 10x10 June 7th
● Back to School Space 10x10 August 16th
● Leadership Coronation Gala 2 Tickets July 13th
● Your business link in the webpage.
● 5 minutes on stage
Gold Package Sponsor
$6,500
● Sponsor “call out” by our event MC on stage
● Acknowledgement as Gold Level Sponsor on our webpage and on social media.
● Banner expose
● Space in Festival August 3rd
● Space in the Parade August 3rd
Silver Package Sponsor
$4,500
● Acknowledgement as Silver Level Sponsor on our webpage and on social media.
● Space in Festival August 3rd
Bronze Package Sponsor
$2,500
● Acknowledgement as Bronze Level Sponsor on our webpage and in social media.
Add a donation for Puertorrican Culture Preservation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!