PS130 PTA

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PS130 PTA

About this event

Yearbook Boosters 2025-2026

Text only booster
$10

Max 40 words.

1/8 page booster
$25

4 inches wide x 2.62 inches high. Make sure to use these dimensions to make your booster! All boosters must be high resolution--300 dpi.

1/4 page booster
$40

4 inches wide x 5.25 inches high. Make sure to use these dimensions to make your booster! All boosters must be high resolution--300 dpi.

1/2 page booster
$75

8.25 inches wide x 5.25 inches high. Make sure to use these dimensions to make your booster! All boosters must be high resolution--300 dpi.

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