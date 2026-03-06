Yearbook Boosters 2025-2026

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Max 40 words.
4 inches wide x 2.62 inches high. Make sure to use these dimensions to make your booster! All boosters must be high resolution--300 dpi.
4 inches wide x 5.25 inches high. Make sure to use these dimensions to make your booster! All boosters must be high resolution--300 dpi.
8.25 inches wide x 5.25 inches high. Make sure to use these dimensions to make your booster! All boosters must be high resolution--300 dpi.
$
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