Rockenbaugh Elementary School PTO

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Rockenbaugh Elementary School PTO

About this event

RES 4th Grade Yearbook Dedications

1/2 Page Yearbook Dedication for NEW BUYERS
$120

Purchase one for 1/2 page dedication.


This is for NEW BUYERS (no dedications yet).

1/4 Page Yearbook Dedication for NEW BUYERS
$60

Purchase one for 1/4 page dedication.


This is for NEW BUYERS (no dedications yet).

UPGRADE from 1/8 Page to 1/4 Page
$35

This is for those that purchased 1/8 page during Rule the School and want to upgrade to 1/4 page.

UPGRADE from 1/4 Page to 1/2 Page
$60

This is for those that purchased 1/4 page during Rule the School and want to upgrade to 1/2 page.

UPGRADE from 1/8 Page to 1/2 Page
$95

This is for those that purchased 1/8 page during Rule the School and want to upgrade to 1/2 page.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!