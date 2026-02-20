RES 4th Grade Yearbook Dedications

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About this event
Purchase one for 1/2 page dedication.
This is for NEW BUYERS (no dedications yet).
Purchase one for 1/4 page dedication.
This is for those that purchased 1/8 page during Rule the School and want to upgrade to 1/4 page.
This is for those that purchased 1/4 page during Rule the School and want to upgrade to 1/2 page.
This is for those that purchased 1/8 page during Rule the School and want to upgrade to 1/2 page.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!