Yearbook Dedications

A sweet and simple way to celebrate your 6th grader! The ¼ page dedication is perfect for one special photo and a short, heartfelt message. Share your pride, love, and encouragement as your student gets ready for their next big adventure.





Suggested:





1 photo





Up to 3–4 lines of text (about 40–50 words)





This is a great choice if you want a meaningful message that fits perfectly in a smaller space.