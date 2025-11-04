Yearbook Dedications

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Go big with a ½ page dedication to truly celebrate your student! This option gives you more room for photos and words, making it perfect for highlighting special memories, milestones, and messages from the whole family.
Suggested:
Up to 3 photos
Up to 6–8 lines of text (about 75–100 words)
Show off your 6th grader’s journey and make their yearbook extra special with a beautiful, personalized tribute.
A sweet and simple way to celebrate your 6th grader! The ¼ page dedication is perfect for one special photo and a short, heartfelt message. Share your pride, love, and encouragement as your student gets ready for their next big adventure.
Suggested:
1 photo
Up to 3–4 lines of text (about 40–50 words)
This is a great choice if you want a meaningful message that fits perfectly in a smaller space.
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