Republican Women of Pitt County

Offered by

Republican Women of Pitt County

About the memberships

RWPC Yearly Republican Women Membership

Membership
$50

Renews yearly on: January 14

(you must be a registered Republican)


Network with conservative minded women

Connect with local and state elected officials, party leaders, and candidates

Build skills to successfully communicate and promote conservative values

Serve our local community, our state, and our country

Educational opportunities for leadership and political training

Receive National Federation of Republican Women newsletters and calls-to-action

Associate
$25

Renews yearly on: January 14

Associate membership $25 ( is for our men and for women who are members of other Republican Women clubs may join as associates)

Add a donation for Republican Women of Pitt County

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!